THE BIG HOO-HAA! Musical Improvaganza at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival

What do you get when you mix Melbourne's longest running, best-loved improvised comedy show with three of the most popular musical genres of all time? A toe-tapping good time at this year's Comedy Festival, that's what!

After sell-out shows in 2018 and 2019, The Big HOO-HAA! returns to Melbourne Town Hall for 2021 - and they're turning up the volume on their unique brand of rapid-fire comedy competition.

Running three big nights, The Big HOO-HAA!'s Musical Improvaganza will showcase three iconic music genres: disco, country and opera. Each of these three hilarious marquee shows will see an all-out battle for comedic supremacy between two improv teams, using only the audience's ideas for inspiration.

March 29 sees the HOO-HAA crew head back to the golden years of disco. On April 5, the cast travels to the American south for a good old-fashioned country and western hoedown. Then on April 12, they're whipping out their Viking horns for a soaring comedic opera experience to remember.

Can't decide which show's for you? Then see all three and experience a musical improvaganza like no other -after all, no two shows are the same when Melbourne's funnies improvisers have got the music in them.

'Frighteningly good... Puns, rhymes, one-liners and all sorts of clever and silly wordplay are bounced around by these extroverted young 'uns. They are funny as. And magical the way they can spin comic gold.' ArtsHub

Melbourne Town Hall - Powder Room, 29th March, 5th April and 12th April 2021. Bookings: https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2021/shows/the-big-hoo-ha