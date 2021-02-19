Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BIG HOO-HAA! Musical Improvaganza at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival

The Big HOO-HAA!'s Musical Improvaganza will showcase three iconic music genres: disco, country and opera.

Feb. 19, 2021  

THE BIG HOO-HAA! Musical Improvaganza at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival

What do you get when you mix Melbourne's longest running, best-loved improvised comedy show with three of the most popular musical genres of all time? A toe-tapping good time at this year's Comedy Festival, that's what!

After sell-out shows in 2018 and 2019, The Big HOO-HAA! returns to Melbourne Town Hall for 2021 - and they're turning up the volume on their unique brand of rapid-fire comedy competition.

Running three big nights, The Big HOO-HAA!'s Musical Improvaganza will showcase three iconic music genres: disco, country and opera. Each of these three hilarious marquee shows will see an all-out battle for comedic supremacy between two improv teams, using only the audience's ideas for inspiration.

March 29 sees the HOO-HAA crew head back to the golden years of disco. On April 5, the cast travels to the American south for a good old-fashioned country and western hoedown. Then on April 12, they're whipping out their Viking horns for a soaring comedic opera experience to remember.

Can't decide which show's for you? Then see all three and experience a musical improvaganza like no other -after all, no two shows are the same when Melbourne's funnies improvisers have got the music in them.

'Frighteningly good... Puns, rhymes, one-liners and all sorts of clever and silly wordplay are bounced around by these extroverted young 'uns. They are funny as. And magical the way they can spin comic gold.' ArtsHub

Melbourne Town Hall - Powder Room, 29th March, 5th April and 12th April 2021. Bookings: https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2021/shows/the-big-hoo-ha


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories
Play It Forward to Present World Premiere of ECOTORIO- Singing Out About Climate Change Photo

Play It Forward to Present World Premiere of ECOTORIO- Singing Out About Climate Change

David Rose Presents LEVINSKY at MICF Photo

David Rose Presents LEVINSKY at MICF

Premiere of RAIN BEAUS END Launches with Live Q&A with the Cast and Crew Photo

Premiere of RAIN BEAU'S END Launches with Live Q&A with the Cast and Crew

ENLIGHTENMENT To Premiere 10 March Photo

ENLIGHTENMENT To Premiere 10 March


More Hot Stories For You

  • Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Will Release First Production Following AEA Approval In March
  • Photo Flash: First Stage Young Company Presents THE CRUCIBLE
  • Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Expands Staff By Two Positions
  • Milwaukee Ballet Prepares For Return To The Stage