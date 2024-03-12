TALES OF COLOUR Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tales of Colour is a live stand up and sketch comedy show that shares the stories of two unlikely best friends. 'Naza' Ncube and Kurt Sterling are from opposite sides of the planet and appear to have nothing in common. Tales of Colour explores their surprisingly similar journeys.

Performances are at The Collection Bar, Richmond from 29th to 30th March and 3rd to 7th April.

The show begins with the story of comedian Kurt Sterling, who despite his working-class upbringing in small-town Australia (a town that no one ever leaves…) found himself having worldwide adventures. From living in Saudi Arabia to getting arrested at the Iraq border, to converting to Islam and getting married in Marrakech. Kurt proved that the big fish in the little pond can jump the pond and then some.

Kurt takes you on a journey of hilarious awkwardness including explaining to Iraqi border guards why he was crossing the border in a rented Pajero (“I just wanted to have a look?”). Then there was his mum and explaining to her he was marrying someone he had only known for three weeks. Through comedy, Kurt also shares moments of emotion and seriousness. This includes the pain of divorce and discovering what it was he was looking for in the first place.

Naza shares his experience as a World Vision child from rural Zimbabwe, followed by an abrupt journey to Australia where at 11 years old he turned up to school in Sydney knowing only two English words, “yes” and “no”. Naza recounts the awkwardness of having a name the teachers couldn’t pronounce and shares the story of his unlikely rise to popularity in the schoolyard. This is his story of finding a way to fit in, whilst reflecting on the cost to one’s identity and sense of self when forced to change to adapt to the environment.

Hot on the heels of Kurt Sterling being announced as a NSW state finalist in the 2024 national Raw Comedy Competition, Tales of Colour will present an inspirational story that everyone can relate to and find themselves in.