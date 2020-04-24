Sydney and Melbourne Runs of THE SECRET GARDEN, Starring Anthony Warlow, Have Been Cancelled

Producers Opera Australia and John Frost have announced that both the Sydney and Melbourne seasons of The Secret Garden have been cancelled due to the current health crisis.

"While this decision is a devastating blow to all the performers and crews involved, ensuring the health and well-being of artists, staff and the community as a whole is the absolute priority," a statement from the production's website reads.

Patrons who purchased tickets to The Secret Garden will receive an email from the official ticketing provider shortly outlining details of the refund process.

The Secret Garden was set to star Anthony Warlow. The production planned to open at Sydney Lyric Theatre on 2 August and then transfer to Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne from 13 November 2020.

The original Broadway creative team, including director Susan H Schulman, choreographer Michael Lichtefeld and scenic designer Heidi Ettinger, were to reunite for the production.





