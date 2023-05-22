Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July

Stewart Reeve, star of the hit show Rebel, returns to the stage this July with his award-winning one-man show, Chameleon.

Running for three nights only this Melbourne premiere season has universal appeal and invites audiences on the remarkable journey powerhouse vocalist Stewart Reeve took to find his voice, his "unique" sound. Showcasing an unbelievable vocal range, Chameleon spans decades of hit songs and celebrity voices ranging from Frank-N-Furter to Annie Lennox, Depeche Mode to Simply Red, and Tones and I to Macy Gray.

With an amazing back catalogue of tricks up his sleeve, Reeve also delights audiences with his ability to mimic an eclectic array of sounds and voices, ranging from a self-service check-out counter to Donald Trump.

"I've always wanted to do a solo show that showcased my vocal abilities, which was not your typical impression show.", explains Reeve.

"Every singing teacher I've ever had has always said "You're so good at not being you" - which I'm pretty sure is a backhanded compliment - and I wanted to explore that and reflect on where these sounds and voices fit in during my life. Chameleon is the result of that."

A vital and recognised Arts Hub in Melbourne's South, Gasworks Arts Park contributes to the creative evolution of arts and culture in the beachside suburbs and beyond. They create and present quality visual and performing arts programming, cultural activities, and community events. Chameleon is one of the many in-house produced shows by Gasworks Arts Park, highlighting the crucial and ongoing support for local artists and new Australian work provided by the organisation.

"We had such a fantastic audience response and experience having Stewart perform in Rebel in 2021, we're very excited to have him back again to showcase even more of his incredible vocal range.", adds Gasworks Arts Park Programming Coordinator Marisa Cesario.

A night of joyous self-discovery, celebration, and fun for the whole family, Chameleon has been delighting audiences across Australia since 2019. Now having it's Melbourne premiere season at the iconic Gasworks Theatre in Albert Park, it promises to be a true highlight on the Victorian Arts Calendar - not to be missed!

Created and performed by Stewart Reeve

Produced by Highwire Entertainment and Nic Clark Management

Lighting Design by Monique Orton

Images by Brig Bee Photo and Late Cut Media

27 - 29 July, 2023

Thurs - Sat 7:30pm

Tickets: $49 Full, $45 Concession, $40 Grps 4+ (+ booking fees)

Bookings: (03) 8606 4200 or online at Click Here

Venue: Gasworks Arts Park - 21 Graham Street, Albert Park VIC