Steven Oliver's BIGGER AND BLACKER Comes to the Malthouse

Black Comedy star/writer, icon, television and cabaret sensation and self-styled 'Faboriginal', Steven Oliver, will debut his cheeky festival hit Steven Oliver: Bigger & Blacker at the Malthouse Theatre from 31 March to 10 April 2022.

Bigger & Blacker is an autobiographical comedy cabaret exploring Steven's lived experience as a gay First Nations person in the public eye. The show, which has dazzled audiences around the country, delves into stories from Steven's own life, traversing queer spaces, racism, love, loss and fame, blending his trademark comedic wit with unflinching honesty.

Helpmann Award-winning performer and Artistic Director of the Perth International Cabaret Festival Michael Griffiths will join Steven on keys and harmonies.

"Despite the immense wealth of talent and sexiness on stage (x2), I'm still so surprised that Bigger and Blacker continues to have these amazing opportunities. That sentiment grows tenfold when I get to perform at certain places or Festivals. From the Sydney Opera House last year to my hometown Shire Hall in Cloncurry or Townsville's Civic Theatre across from my old High School, these places are like milestones in my life as a performer. Getting ready for my first ever Melbourne International Comedy Festival at the esteemed Malthouse Theatre is another milestone that I'll celebrate and remember. I'm certain it will be an antidote for me and audiences across the town for the ongoing saga of the last couple of years. I love Melbourne and can't wait to be back. Bring on MICF 2022!"

"Steven Oliver is a sextuple threat in new cabaret ... He can write songs full of intricate wordplay and hummable tunes, sing them in a sweet baritone straight out of the cabaret tradition (or a breath-defying rap flow worthy of Briggs), tell stories that balance universal humour with First Nations activism, and move like he's in one of his beloved Whitney Houston videos," Sydney Morning Herald

"Bigger and Blacker is destined to be one of the most important shows in the Adelaide Cabaret Festival....We need more voices like Steven's, ones who might also appear initially as 'the clown' but who can then take us to the heart." The Adelaide Show

Tickets via www.malthousetheatre.com.au