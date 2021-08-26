Sooshi Mango Reschedule OFF THE BOAT Tour

Due to ongoing restrictions and uncertainty in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, TEG Dainty has announced that the Sooshi Mango OFF THE BOAT tour has been rescheduled.

The tour will now kick off in Hobart on Saturday 4 December and continue into 2022.

Rescheduled tour dates:

Saturday 4 December Hobart Odeon Theatre

Friday 7 January Geelong Costa Hall

Saturday 8 January Geelong Costa Hall

Thursday 13 January Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday 14 January Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday 28 January Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 29 January Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 30 January Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday 12 February Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 13 February Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 17 February Cairns Cairns Convention Centre

Friday 18 February Gold Coast The Star

Saturday 19 February Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Sunday 20 February Townsville Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday 26 February Albury Arts Centre

Wednesday 2 March Ulumbarra Theatre Bendigo

Wednesday 9 March Darwin Entertainment Centre

Friday 11 March Perth Riverside Theatre

Saturday 12 March Perth Riverside Theatre

Sunday 13 March Perth Riverside Theatre (matinee)

Sunday 13 March Perth Riverside Theatre (evening)

Friday 25 March Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 26 March Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

Sunday 27 March Adelaide Thebarton Theatre (matinee)

Sunday 27 March Adelaide Thebarton Theatre (evening)

Friday 15 April Griffith Griffith Regional Theatre

Saturday 16 April Griffith Griffith Regional Theatre

Date TBA Shepparton Riverlinks Eastbank

Date TBA Shepparton Riverlinks Eastbank (late show)

Tuesday 26 April Mildura Mildura Arts Centre

Wednesday 27 April Mildura Mildura Arts Centre

Thursday 28 April Mildura Mildura Arts Centre

"We are absolutely devastated that our shows are having to be rescheduled to these later dates. This weekend was supposed to mark our record-breaking takeover of Rod Laver Arena - an achievement that we could never have even dreamed of. But good things come to those who wait! We are now counting down the days until we can perform this show we have worked so hard on producing for each and every one of you! Hold your tickets because when we get on that stage we are coming to bring the laughter that you all deserve!

Thank you for your continued patience and support as we navigate through this - it means the world to us. We know it must be frustrating for you all and for that we are sorry. We will be here for you all in the meantime trying to provide a little comedic escape from what's going on. So keep smiling, we love you all and remember... Ptou you bastard!" - Sooshi Mango

Tickets for the rescheduled shows are on sale now from www.tegdainty.com.

After launching with seven dates, Sooshi Mango's OFF THE BOAT tour has grown to a staggering 31 shows (and counting!) to cater for phenomenal demand. Impressively, Joe, Carlo and Andrew will be the first Australian comedy act to do multiple shows at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena - a special achievement in their hometown.

The trio's rise in Australian comedy has been nothing short of meteoric, with their viral online videos amassing over 120 million views and counting. Their characters - most notably ethnic mums and dads - have made their way from video skits in their parents' garages to television screens across the country and stages around the world.

Sooshi Mango's humour transcends cultures and borders, and their content is wildly popular with people of all backgrounds. Proud Italian Australians, their comedy is inspired by their parents and the older generation, and they are happy to be able to shine a light on their heritage.

The Melbourne boys, who have taken the internet and the world by storm, are set to bring the house down once more with their all-new two-hour show comprising of trademark skits and hilarious musical numbers. Don't miss your chance to experience one of Australia's funniest and most-loved comedy acts live on stage!