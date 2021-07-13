Silvie Paladino Will Bring THIS IS MY LIFE to The Athenaeum Theatre Next Month

Join Silvie Paladino as she honours the singers who influenced her career in This Is My Life, a collection of the greatest songs from Shirley Bassey, Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli and more at the Athenaeum Theatre on 28 August.

A concert celebration of the leading female singers of the 20th Century, the performance will feature crowd favourite hits including Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever, People, Don't Rain On My Parade, Over the Rainbow, The Man that Got Away, The Trolley Song, Cabaret, New York, New York and many more.

Be mesmerised by the vocal prowess of one of Australia's leading ladies alongside the critically acclaimed 50-piece Melbourne Opera Orchestra in this not to be missed concert spectacular.

"Music is an expression of who I am, my soul and my spirit. It's also an expression of who my influences have been. The divas that we are celebrating in this concert have played an enormous part in shaping who I am as a vocalist and as a performer. To be able to perform their songs with an incredible orchestra is going to be a thrill, especially after the past year and a half of not being able to perform at all. I am very grateful for this opportunity and I hope it will bring the audience much joy," said Silvie Paladino.

The Athenaeum Theatre performance is the second stop in a special Victorian-only tour which also includes Warrambool (7 August), Frankston (18 September) and Geelong (9 and 10 October).

Celebrating her 50th birthday in August, Silvie Paladino is one of Australia's most versatile and talented entertainers. Her first theatrical role was Eponine in the Australasian tour of Les Misérables at the age of 18. She was then invited to perform the same role in the London production. In 1997, Silvie returned to London where she performed the role of Fantine in Les Miserables for a successful two-year season.

Silvie's Australian credits include the roles of:Jeannie in Hair, Grizabella in Cats, Ellen in Miss Saigon, Donna in the smash hit Mamma Mia!, Rita in Sideshow Alley, Clara in Passion and for The Production Company: Lady Thiang in The King And I, Florence in Chess (Green Room and Helpmann Award nominations) and Jerry's Girls.

Silvie's singing talents are also highly sought-after for performances at many special events including the world-wide telecast of the Rugby League Grand Final, the Australian Football League Grand Final, Melbourne Cup, Boxing Day Cricket Test, Roger Federer Foundation at Rod Laver Arena and the President's Cup Golf.

Her concert credits include performances with symphony orchestras throughout Australia, internationally with the Salvation Army Band, a solo concert tour of China and national tours with international performers Patrizio Buanne and Michael Bolton. She has also performed for celebrated theatre composers Stephen Sondheim and Stephen Schwartz.

Her one-woman shows Silvie Paladino Sings Streisand (Green Room Award nomination) and Silvie Paladino - The Songs of Eva Cassidy have received rave reviews. Apart from her theatrical credits, she is well known to Australian audiences through her regular television appearances including Carols by Candlelight for the Nine Network. Her recordings include Silvie Paladino Sings Streisand, Silvie Paladino - Christmas List, On My Own, When You Believe, I Give You My Heart, O Holy Night and Take My Breath Away - The Songs of Eva Cassidy. Later this year, Silvie will play the role of Marie / Fairy Godmother in Opera Australia's Cinderella.

For bookings and further information, visit www.ticketek.com.au.