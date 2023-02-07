SUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre Company

Melbourne Theatre Company's critically acclaimed production of Sunday will extend until 21 February at Southbank Theatre, marking a strong start to Season 2023.

The response from audiences to this new Australian play has been overwhelming, with Sunday breaking the record for the highest selling day of a new Australian work post-opening in Melbourne Theatre Company's history.

One of five world premieres of new Australian work in Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks's inaugural season, Sunday is a 'masterful and moving portrait' (The Guardian) inspired by the life and loves of Sunday Reed, who with husband John Reed founded Heide Museum of Modern Art.

Sunday tells the story of a radical woman ahead of her time in mid-century Melbourne with Nikki Shiels delivering a 'world-class performance' (The Guardian) in the title role as Australia's most famous arts patron.

Directed by Sarah Goodes and also featuring Josh McConville, Matt Day, Ratidzo Mambo, Joshua Tighe, this 'epic of living history' (ArtsHub) reimagines the pivotal relationships and moments that shaped modern Australian art.

Tickets for two additional performances are on sale from today. Sunday must close 21 February.

Sunday Reed isn't like most women. In fact, she's not like most men. Outspoken, uninhibited, adventurous, she has a laser eye for the new - in life and in art. When struggling artist Sidney Nolan arrives at Heide, the idyllic utopia Sunday is creating with her beloved husband John Reed on the outskirts of 1940s Melbourne, what ensues will haunt all three to their dying days. And in the aftermath, Australian art will never look the same.