STICK BY ME Ancounced At Arts Centre Melbourne

Award-winning Scottish theatre maker, Andy Manley, co-creator of the critically acclaimed children's work, White returns to Arts Centre Melbourne with his new hit show for young children, Stick By Me. The quirky, non-verbal show about friendship, play and the importance of treasuring little things will be performed from 14 - 18 January, 2020 in the Playhouse Rehearsal Room.

Stick By Me, designed for children aged 3 - 6 years, was created by the award-winning duo Andy Manley and Ian Cameron, experts in connecting with children's humour and interests. The pair have built on their vast experience of creating work for very young children, including White, a tale of a once all-white world which soon becomes filled with colour.

Stick By Me explores one person's relationship with a very special stick that soon becomes his best friend. They run, play, hide, rest and stick together when things get tough.



Manley uses physical theatre and humour to explore friendships and the importance of play. The work won the 2019 CATS (Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland) Best Production for Children and Young People Award. Produced by Red Bridge Arts (Black Beauty, Is This A Dagger), Stick by Me was originally commissioned in 2017 by Gulbenkian Arts Centre for the Boing Festival, it then played the Edinburgh Fringe as part of the Made in Scotland showcase where it was a great hit with audiences and press.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Arts Centre Melbourne after the brilliant reception we got for White and Pondlife. It's such a great space to perform, and the audiences are always so warm and welcoming,'' says co-creator and performer Andy Manley.

Stick By Me was brought together by a strong creative team including co-creator and director Ian Cameron, who worked with and developed Manley's physical performance and approach to non-verbal storytelling. Katherina Radeva's set design is an exploration of material and the creation of an abstract world where the story takes place. Music and sound design by Will Calderbank and lighting design by Craig Fleming brings a full, sensory world for audiences young and old to immerse themselves in.

Arts Centre Melbourne's year-round Families Program was launched in August 2009 and has grown in reputation to become a highly respected program nationally and internationally. Featuring intimate and large-scale theatre from some of the world's most respected companies and a diverse range of interactive workshops, the program is robust and growing in size, scale and scope.

More information available here.





