SHIMMERY BURLESQUE Comes to Melbourne in April

Shimmery Burlesque is stepping into the spotlight with their five star production this April. After a sell out 2022 season, this show is not to be missed!

Shimmery invites you to Melbourne's most glamorous night out; with thousands of rhinestones, over one hundred sparkling costumes, twenty exclusive Burlesque routines, fifteen fabulous performers, and one Shimmery vision... to truly entertain you! You will be whisked away into a world of vintage tease, in a sparkling atmosphere with costuming of pure opulence.

This is set to be an unforgettable experience, with Burlesque acts you won't find anywhere else in the world!

In a cheeky tribute to the history of Shimmery Couture, the show follows the life of Lady Shimmery; an artist and designer who finds herself immersed in costuming for Cabaret. The story begins in Lady Shimmery's workroom, inspired by the romance of old-fashioned dressing rooms. The stage adorned with sewing machines, dressing tables and mirrors... the costumes glistening with rhinestones, feathers and tassels! You are then swept into the second half of the show, into a vintage French garden with parasols, park benches, fountains and painters. The show is set in the city of Paris, which has been a main influence in Lady Shimmery's life and art, and the place she first fell in love with the art of Burlesque.

Burlesque Melbourne is directed by Holly Mouat (Miss Holly Wouldn't). A cast of sixteen are choreographed by cabaret dancer Kimera Diamond and award winning Burlesque artist Maple Rose. Kerrie Schultz (Shimmery Couture) is a Melbourne based costume designer with four decades of experience in couture fashion, bridal, art and sculpture. After a trip to Paris with her daughter Holly, she began creating costumes for Burlesque. Shimmery has since been creating for artists and productions all over the world.

Shimmery Burlesque will run at the Gasworks Theatre from April 13 - 16 2023. Tickets start at $79.00 with VIP Cabaret Packages available.