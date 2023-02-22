Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHIMMERY BURLESQUE Comes to Melbourne in April

Performances run 13-16 April, 2023.

Feb. 22, 2023  
SHIMMERY BURLESQUE Comes to Melbourne in April

Shimmery Burlesque is stepping into the spotlight with their five star production this April. After a sell out 2022 season, this show is not to be missed!

Shimmery invites you to Melbourne's most glamorous night out; with thousands of rhinestones, over one hundred sparkling costumes, twenty exclusive Burlesque routines, fifteen fabulous performers, and one Shimmery vision... to truly entertain you! You will be whisked away into a world of vintage tease, in a sparkling atmosphere with costuming of pure opulence.

This is set to be an unforgettable experience, with Burlesque acts you won't find anywhere else in the world!

In a cheeky tribute to the history of Shimmery Couture, the show follows the life of Lady Shimmery; an artist and designer who finds herself immersed in costuming for Cabaret. The story begins in Lady Shimmery's workroom, inspired by the romance of old-fashioned dressing rooms. The stage adorned with sewing machines, dressing tables and mirrors... the costumes glistening with rhinestones, feathers and tassels! You are then swept into the second half of the show, into a vintage French garden with parasols, park benches, fountains and painters. The show is set in the city of Paris, which has been a main influence in Lady Shimmery's life and art, and the place she first fell in love with the art of Burlesque.

Burlesque Melbourne is directed by Holly Mouat (Miss Holly Wouldn't). A cast of sixteen are choreographed by cabaret dancer Kimera Diamond and award winning Burlesque artist Maple Rose. Kerrie Schultz (Shimmery Couture) is a Melbourne based costume designer with four decades of experience in couture fashion, bridal, art and sculpture. After a trip to Paris with her daughter Holly, she began creating costumes for Burlesque. Shimmery has since been creating for artists and productions all over the world.

Shimmery Burlesque will run at the Gasworks Theatre from April 13 - 16 2023. Tickets start at $79.00 with VIP Cabaret Packages available.




Beck Announces Special Guests Robert Forster & Gena Rose Bruce For Australian Dates Photo
Beck Announces Special Guests Robert Forster & Gena Rose Bruce For Australian Dates
With his Palais Theatre, Melbourne, show on Monday 3 April almost sold-out and Sydney's Aware Super Theatre on Thursday 6 April selling fast, fans of multi-platinum Grammy-winner Beck are set for two magical evenings when the iconic US songwriter returns to Australia soon for his first live performances down under in five years.
John Foremans Aussie Pops Orchestra 2023 Season Revealed Photo
John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra 2023 Season Revealed
In an Aussie Pops first, the Orchestra is announcing a subscription season for 2023 which includes three magnificent concerts starring Australia's favourite performers including Rhonda Burchmore, Harrison Craig, Denis Walter, Casey Donovan, Caroline O'Connor, Silvie Paladino and Josh Piterman.
Dylan Cole Brings CASE NUMBERS to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Photo
Dylan Cole Brings CASE NUMBERS to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Dylan Cole brings his latest work, Case Numbers, to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. This is a show about a man who’s inherited a locked briefcase. It's about guessing numbers and trying to open that briefcase. It's about one man working very hard to figure out a combination. It's about Case Numbers.
SILLY LITTLE THINGS by Laura Knaggs to Play The Butterfly Club Upstairs Theatre in March Photo
SILLY LITTLE THINGS by Laura Knaggs to Play The Butterfly Club Upstairs Theatre in March
Directed by Sharnema Nougar, this vibrant and heart-warming one-woman show is written and performed by emerging playwright Laura Knaggs.

More Hot Stories For You


John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra 2023 Season Revealed John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra 2023 Season Revealed
February 16, 2023

In an Aussie Pops first, the Orchestra is announcing a subscription season for 2023 which includes three magnificent concerts starring Australia's favourite performers including Rhonda Burchmore, Harrison Craig, Denis Walter, Casey Donovan, Caroline O'Connor, Silvie Paladino and Josh Piterman.
Dylan Cole Brings CASE NUMBERS to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy FestivalDylan Cole Brings CASE NUMBERS to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival
February 15, 2023

Dylan Cole brings his latest work, Case Numbers, to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. This is a show about a man who’s inherited a locked briefcase. It's about guessing numbers and trying to open that briefcase. It's about one man working very hard to figure out a combination. It's about Case Numbers.
SILLY LITTLE THINGS by Laura Knaggs to Play The Butterfly Club Upstairs Theatre in MarchSILLY LITTLE THINGS by Laura Knaggs to Play The Butterfly Club Upstairs Theatre in March
February 12, 2023

Directed by Sharnema Nougar, this vibrant and heart-warming one-woman show is written and performed by emerging playwright Laura Knaggs.
PRIMA FACIE Opens in Melbourne This WeekendPRIMA FACIE Opens in Melbourne This Weekend
February 10, 2023

The original Australian production of Prima Facie by Suzie Miller (RBG: Of Many, One) – which went on to inspire a sold-out West End and upcoming Broadway season – finally arrives in Melbourne, opening on Saturday 11 February at Arts Centre Melbourne.
THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW Comes To Melbourne International Comedy Festival in AprilTHE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW Comes To Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April
February 10, 2023

Following a near two year hiatus due to COVID-19, The Greatest Magic Show has since toured the globe in 2022 with show-stopping, sell-out seasons in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and even as far as Edinburgh in the UK! In 2023, SHOWMEN PRODUCTIONS are once again returning home to Melbourne for The Greatest Magic Show - with more whimsical wonders than ever before!
share