SENIOR MOMENTS 2 Comes to Australia

Senior Moments 2? No, it's not déjà vu, you are having another "Senior Moment"!

The smash hit revue returns in a sequel without equal: Senior Moments 2: Remember, Remember. Yes, once again the senior sensation will be sweeping the nation with all new jokes and all old performers.

Australian TV icon Tony Barber (Sale of the Century), master satirist Max Gillies (The Gillies Report) and original rock legend Normie Rowe (Les Miserables) head the classic cast for another 90 minutes of comedy sketches, songs and inspired senior silliness.

Return Fire Productions is proud to announce Senior Moments 2 will be touring the nation from February 2020, to theatres in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra, and regionally to Wyong, Newcastle, Wollongong and Port Macquarie. Tickets on sale now!

After two sell out national tours of the original hit, the Senior Moments gang are back for another comedy revue about 'old' people (and what they still remember). Senior Moments 2: Remember, Remember is more riotous fun for those old enough to know better.

"The show is suitable for all ages," says Max Gillies. "As long as that age is in the high double digits or you can remember when we still used pound notes and milk came in a glass bottles."

The Senior Moments 2 cast also includes Kim Lewis (Sons & Daughters), David Callan (The Goon Show Live) and Dave Gibson (Andrew Denton Breakfast Show) with the shockingly young virtuoso Mitchell Price-Norgaard dazzling on piano.

Senior Moments 2: Remember, Remember is a second serving of hilarious sketches and wonderfully witty songs performed by legendary show business seniors aging disgracefully before your eyes (unless you are wearing your reading glasses by mistake).

Senior Moments 2 - It's another seriously funny revue for slightly old people (be honest, that's you). Don't miss the fun, there is a 'Senior Moment' coming soon to a capital city near you.

WYONG

Venue: The Art House

Performance Date: 31 Jan - 1 February 2020

Performance Times: Fri 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm

Performance Run Time: 90 minutes/no interval

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: thearthousewyong.com.au or 02 4335 1485

ADELAIDE

Venue: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre

Performance Dates: 4 - 8 February 2020

Performance Times: Tues 6.30pm, Wed 2pm & 6.30pm, Thurs 11.30am, Fri 1pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: bass.net.au or 131 246 or BASS outlets

CHATSWOOD

Venue: Concourse Theatre, Chatswood

Performance Dates: From 12 - 16 February 2020

Performance Times: Wed 2pm, Thurs 2pm, Fri 2pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Sun 12.30pm & 4.30pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: theconcourse.com.au or 02 8075 8111

NEWCASTLE

Venue: Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Performance Dates: 18-19 February 2020

Performance Times: Tues 2pm, Wed 2pm & 7.30pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: premier.ticketek.com.au or 02 4929 1977

CANBERRA

Venue: Playhouse Theatre, Canberra Theatre Centre

Performance Dates: 21-22 February 2020

Performance Times: Fri 2pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 02 62752700

SUTHERLAND

Venue: Sutherland Entertainment Centre, Sutherland

Performance Dates: 26 February 2020

Performance Times: Wed 2pm & 7.30pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au or 02 9521 8888

PORT MACQUARIE

Venue: Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie

Performance Dates: 28-29 February 2020

Performance Times: Fri 2pm &7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: glasshouse.org.au or 02 6581 8888

BRISBANE

Venue: QPAC Playhouse, Brisbane

Performance Dates: 4 - 8 March 2020

Performance Times: Wed 1pm, Thurs 1pm, Fri 1pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Sun 12.30pm & 4.30pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: qpac.com.au or 136 246

PARRAMATTA

Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Performance Dates: From 10-11 March 2020

Performance Times: Tues 2pm, Wed 2pm & 8pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: riversideparramatta.com.au or 02 8839 3399

MELBOURNE

Venue: Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

Performance Dates: 18-21 March 2020

Performance Times: Wed 2pm & 8pm, Thurs 2pm & 8pm, Fri 2pm & 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: premier.ticketek.com.au or 1300 111 011

PERTH

Venue: Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth

Performance Dates: 25 - 29 March 2020

Performance Times: Wed 1pm, Thurs 1pm, Fri 1pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Sun 12.30pm & 4pm

Ticket Prices: $55-$75

Bookings: Ptt.wa.gov.au or ticketek.com.au or 08 6212 9292





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You