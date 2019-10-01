SENIOR MOMENTS 2 Comes to Australia
Senior Moments 2? No, it's not déjà vu, you are having another "Senior Moment"!
The smash hit revue returns in a sequel without equal: Senior Moments 2: Remember, Remember. Yes, once again the senior sensation will be sweeping the nation with all new jokes and all old performers.
Australian TV icon Tony Barber (Sale of the Century), master satirist Max Gillies (The Gillies Report) and original rock legend Normie Rowe (Les Miserables) head the classic cast for another 90 minutes of comedy sketches, songs and inspired senior silliness.
Return Fire Productions is proud to announce Senior Moments 2 will be touring the nation from February 2020, to theatres in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra, and regionally to Wyong, Newcastle, Wollongong and Port Macquarie. Tickets on sale now!
After two sell out national tours of the original hit, the Senior Moments gang are back for another comedy revue about 'old' people (and what they still remember). Senior Moments 2: Remember, Remember is more riotous fun for those old enough to know better.
"The show is suitable for all ages," says Max Gillies. "As long as that age is in the high double digits or you can remember when we still used pound notes and milk came in a glass bottles."
The Senior Moments 2 cast also includes Kim Lewis (Sons & Daughters), David Callan (The Goon Show Live) and Dave Gibson (Andrew Denton Breakfast Show) with the shockingly young virtuoso Mitchell Price-Norgaard dazzling on piano.
Senior Moments 2: Remember, Remember is a second serving of hilarious sketches and wonderfully witty songs performed by legendary show business seniors aging disgracefully before your eyes (unless you are wearing your reading glasses by mistake).
Senior Moments 2 - It's another seriously funny revue for slightly old people (be honest, that's you). Don't miss the fun, there is a 'Senior Moment' coming soon to a capital city near you.
WYONG
Venue: The Art House
Performance Date: 31 Jan - 1 February 2020
Performance Times: Fri 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm
Performance Run Time: 90 minutes/no interval
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: thearthousewyong.com.au or 02 4335 1485
ADELAIDE
Venue: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre
Performance Dates: 4 - 8 February 2020
Performance Times: Tues 6.30pm, Wed 2pm & 6.30pm, Thurs 11.30am, Fri 1pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: bass.net.au or 131 246 or BASS outlets
CHATSWOOD
Venue: Concourse Theatre, Chatswood
Performance Dates: From 12 - 16 February 2020
Performance Times: Wed 2pm, Thurs 2pm, Fri 2pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Sun 12.30pm & 4.30pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: theconcourse.com.au or 02 8075 8111
NEWCASTLE
Venue: Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Performance Dates: 18-19 February 2020
Performance Times: Tues 2pm, Wed 2pm & 7.30pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: premier.ticketek.com.au or 02 4929 1977
CANBERRA
Venue: Playhouse Theatre, Canberra Theatre Centre
Performance Dates: 21-22 February 2020
Performance Times: Fri 2pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 02 62752700
SUTHERLAND
Venue: Sutherland Entertainment Centre, Sutherland
Performance Dates: 26 February 2020
Performance Times: Wed 2pm & 7.30pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au or 02 9521 8888
PORT MACQUARIE
Venue: Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie
Performance Dates: 28-29 February 2020
Performance Times: Fri 2pm &7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: glasshouse.org.au or 02 6581 8888
BRISBANE
Venue: QPAC Playhouse, Brisbane
Performance Dates: 4 - 8 March 2020
Performance Times: Wed 1pm, Thurs 1pm, Fri 1pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Sun 12.30pm & 4.30pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: qpac.com.au or 136 246
PARRAMATTA
Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta
Performance Dates: From 10-11 March 2020
Performance Times: Tues 2pm, Wed 2pm & 8pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: riversideparramatta.com.au or 02 8839 3399
MELBOURNE
Venue: Comedy Theatre, Melbourne
Performance Dates: 18-21 March 2020
Performance Times: Wed 2pm & 8pm, Thurs 2pm & 8pm, Fri 2pm & 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: premier.ticketek.com.au or 1300 111 011
PERTH
Venue: Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth
Performance Dates: 25 - 29 March 2020
Performance Times: Wed 1pm, Thurs 1pm, Fri 1pm & 7.30pm, Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Sun 12.30pm & 4pm
Ticket Prices: $55-$75
Bookings: Ptt.wa.gov.au or ticketek.com.au or 08 6212 9292