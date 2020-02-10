SCARY GOATS TOUR Comes to the Butterfly Club

SCARY GOATS TOUR is a new Australian horror-comedy play written by Chloe Towan and Nathan Fernandez.

When Mel, a famous sceptic and ghost debunker, finds she has accidentally booked in for a goat tour instead of the ghost tour she wanted, it looks like her day couldn't get any worse. However, when Billy, an evil ghost goat, is summoned and attacks the group it is up to Mel to combine her knowledge of the supernatural with the facts she has learned about goats to save the day!

The first work of actor/paranormal enthusiasts Chloe Towan and Nathan Fernandez, SCARY GOATS TOUR draws inspiration from the silliness of Monty Python, the absurdity of the Mighty Boosh and the mishmashed genres of the Cornetto Trilogy to create a show that is part horror, part comedy and part fun goat lecture.

SCARY GOATS TOUR stars Jess Ciancio (2 Animals), Amy Leigh Raffe (Romper Stomper) and Dominik Shields (Playing for Keeps). One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Animal Liberation Victoria to assist with their Goat Truth campaign.

SCARY GOATS TOUR will premiere on March 23 2020 and will run each night until April 5 at The Butterfly Club as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Bookings recommended.

Show Details: Scary Goats Tour

Dates: March 23 - April 5, 2020

Time: 5:30

Cost: $26-35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





