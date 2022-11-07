Review: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is Magical and Majestic in Melbourne

Whether you're a long time Phantom "phan" or you're seeing the show for the first time, this production of the one of the world's most successful musicals is guaranteed to marvel.

Firstly, we need to talk about Josh Piterman. Piterman's performance of the titular character is nothing short of perfection. His exceptional voice goes hand in hand with a beautifully tender portrayal of a tortured and fragile genius. Seeing Josh Piterman as the Phantom is worth the ticket price alone. It feels like his appearance in this version of such a renowned production is a marvellous demonstration of a career leading to a particular performance. It would be discrediting all the work he's done for so long to say he was born to play this role, but a credit to that same work that it feels that way.

If you needed more convincing to get along to this new production, Piterman is supported by a cast of brilliant performers that bring the drama within the Paris opera house to life. Amy Manford as Christine Daae is stunning, with those famous soprano phrases effortlessly (although we're sure it's not effortless) pouring over the audience. Her command of Christine's strength in the face of fear is a refreshing portrayal of the character.

Blake Bowden brings a complexity to Raoul, the Vicomte de Chagny & patron of the opera house, that many Australian productions of the show has not. On top of Bowden's powerful and extraordinary voice, he provides a contemplative nature to Raoul's protection of Christine. And if you're looking for a masterclass in onstage chemistry (and kisses), look no further than Blake Bowden's performance in "All I Ask of You".

Just as magnificent as the performances is Paul Brown's set design. It brings the magic and majesty we've come to expect from The Phantom of the Opera but in a flawless and unexpected way. The descent of Christine & the Phantom to his lair in Act 1 surprises the audience at every turn. The contrast of "the tawdry and the beautiful" in Brown's own words is a glory to behold.

Those theatre goers looking to relive past experiences of the production may be slightly put out by the reduction in grandeur of Act 2's opener "Masquerade" but you can rest assured that the grandeur can be found in the remainder of the production in spades.

The Phantom of the Opera runs at State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne until 5 February 2023. For tickets and more information, click here.