Ramsay Art Prize 2019 Winner To Be Announced This Friday

The winner of the Ramsay Art Prize 2019 will be announced at the Art Gallery of South Australia on Friday 24th May at 11am by James & Diana Ramsay Foundation Chairman, Nicholas Ross.

Selected by a panel of international and national contemporary art experts, ­the winning artist will receive $100,000 and their work will be acquired into the collection of the Art Gallery of South Australia.

Established in perpetuity in the name of South Australia's leading cultural philanthropists James and Diana Ramsay, the Ramsay Art Prize is an important visual art prize for contemporary Australian artists at a pivotal moment in their career. Open to Australian artists under 40, working in any material or process, the Ramsay Art Prize 2019 will be awarded to one of the 23 exhibiting finalists.

The finalists come from across the country, representing diverse cultures and artistic practices, working with a range of materials, from moving image, taxidermy and performance art.

See the work of the 23 Finalists

https://www.agsa.sa.gov.au/whats-on/exhibitions/ramsay-art-prize/

A $100,000 acquisitive visual arts prize, the Ramsay Art Prize invites submissions of new work by Australian artists under the age of 40 working in any medium, including sculpture, painting, drawing, photography, installation and the moving image.

James and Diana Ramsay shared a lifelong passion for the arts. As South Australia's leading cultural philanthropists, they have helped build careers and collections. Presented by the Art Gallery of South Australia and supported in perpetuity by the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation, the Ramsay Art Prize aims to inspire generation after generation of artists and art lovers.

The Ramsay Art Prize is held every two years. The finalists and winner are selected by an international judging panel of contemporary art specialists. Russell Storer, Deputy Director (Curatorial and Research), National Gallery of Singapore, Richard Lewer, contemporary artist, and Dr Lisa Slade, Assistant Director, Artistic Programs, Art Gallery of South Australia will form the 2019 judging panel.

All works selected as finalists will be exhibited in a major exhibition at the Art Gallery of South Australia from 25 May to 25 August 2019.

The Ramsay Art Prize 2019 finalist exhibition will include a People's Choice Prize supported by sponsor Lipman Karas. The People's Choice Prize is a non-acquisitive cash prize of $15,000 chosen by a public vote.

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday 25 May. On the night of 25 May, the Gallery's dedicated teen program, Neo, invites all teenagers aged 13 to 17 years to view the Ramsay Art Prize exhibition, and an evening of free after-hours access to art, music, entertainment and workshops.





