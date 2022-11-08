RAT PACK RELOADED Comes to Melbourne and Sydney This Month
Performances run November 12 and 19.
What do you get when Michael Bublé, Harry Connick Jnr and Robbie Williams meet Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jnr and Dean Martin....
Capturing the style, class and humour of the original RAT PACK, this fabulous show stars three of the entertainment industry's most accomplished and charismatic leading men who have starred in music theatre, television and film right across the globe.
RAT PACK RELOADED is ready to swing at two fabulous venues! The best of BUBLE, SINATRA & Legends of Las Vegas. Sammy Davis Jnr & Dean Martin. Starring leading men of London's West End, the fabulous Martin Crewes, ZOY FRANGOS & SMA productions chairman of the board DAVID MALEK, with their live swinging band... Come along and have a martini or two and join the boys as they pay homage in this incredible show which recreates the Big Band era in a dazzling show, featuring iconic hits from the 50's and 60s through to today. Songs such as New York, New York, My Way, Feeling Good, Sway, That's Amore, and Fly Me to the Moon and many many more.
DATES:
Sat 12 Nov
Palms at Crown Melbourne
Ticketing: www.ticketmaster
Sat 19 Nov
The Orpheum Cremorne
Ticketing: www.orpheum.com.au
