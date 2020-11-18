QSE's Shakespeare Prison Project Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Three worlds collide in this story of magic and mischief, where feuding fairies and fleeing lovers grapple with jealously and chase love. Meanwhile, in the ensuing mayhem, a little band of actors desperately try to put on a play!
The third time's a charm for this year's Shakespeare Prison Project, which began in March with a robust and enthusiastic ensemble of women choosing A Midsummer Night's Dream for their 2020 production. But much like the play, the path to performance was not smooth, with the project suspended twice due to COVID-19.
"After the sad departure of some cast, and the jubilant introduction of others, our energetic band of players, are set to bring you a collage of music, movement and memorable scenes from this terribly tangled web..." said Project Director Liliana Macarone
Originally drawn to the escapism of playing in a fantasy world of love-potions and transformation, the cast are especially appreciating this now after a particularly challenging year and are keen to share the same experience with audiences soon.
Audiences members are invited to learn more about the project through a Q&A with the cast and morning/ afternoon tea after the performance.
Visit qldshakespeare.org for more information.