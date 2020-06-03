QPAC Hosts Online Concert To Celebrate Queensland Day

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will celebrate Queensland Day by welcoming artists back to the Concert Hall stage for the first time in nearly three months as it presents an online concert for Queensland Day.

The Centre will present a special concert event via Youtube called True North, 7.00pm this Saturday 6 June featuring performances from a range of leading Queensland arts companies and independent artists streamed from QPAC's Concert Hall stage.

The True North Queensland Day concert performance line-up includes:

MC (and performer) - Amy Lehpamer (musical theatre singer)

Queensland Ballet - with introduction by Li Cunxin

Queensland Symphony Orchestra - Brass Ensemble

Opera Queensland -Rosario La Spina & Rebecca Cassidy with Alex Raineri (piano)

Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra

Alex Woodward (musical theatre singer)

Katie Noonan (vocals and piano) and Zac Hurren (saxophone)

Robbie Miller (contemporary music singer)

Sasta - Irish folk instrumental quartet

Shubshri Kandiah (musical theatre singer)

Steven Oliver (writer, actor and singer)

Tim Sherlock and the QPAC Chamber Choir

Tom Thum (contemporary music artist)

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre was thrilled to bring together some of Queensland's best performing artists to present a concert celebrating Queensland performers in a variety of artforms.

"We chose the name True North as we felt its meaning of 'a fixed point in a spinning world' was apt for the challenging environment we are living in and the vital role art can play in helping us move forward," Mr Kotzas said.

"For many people, experiencing and participating in art and creative activity is centering and calming and even while only being able to access it online while theatres are closed, we know it has been a significant source of comfort for so many over the last few months.

"Perhaps even more importantly, art is a catalyst in helping us collectively reimagine a future.

"I encourage as many people as possible to tune in to this special Queensland Day concert on Saturday evening via YouTube at 7.00pm for 90 minutes of amazing performance and to support our performers and industry."

Since its closure in March due to COVID-19 QPAC has been working hard to reschedule performances as much as possible and has more than 40 shows currently on sale for later this year and into 2021.

For the latest event information and ticket sales go to qpac.com.au or phone 136-246. To keep in touch visit QPAC's social media channels or subscribe to QPAC At Home or What's On newsletters via the website.

To access QPAC's True North Queensland Day Concert go to qpac.com.au. or click here

