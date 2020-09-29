Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Professor Judith McLean is the Recipient of the 2020 Drama Australia President's Award

Judith has been described by colleagues as a master teacher, a dynamic scholar, a committed mentor and a wise leader.

Sep. 29, 2020  

Professor Judith McLean is the recipient of the 2020 Drama Australia President's Award.

Judith McLean (Queensland University of Technology & Queensland Performing Arts Centre) has made significant, long term service and commitment to Drama and Arts Education at a state, national and international level. She is a leading force and pioneer in moving Drama Education forward. Judith has been described by colleagues as a master teacher, a dynamic scholar, a committed mentor and a wise leader in the field.

The recipient of a Drama Australia President's Award demonstrates:

  • Significant, long-term service and commitment to Drama Australia (formerly NADIE) and drama/theatre education in Australia.
  • Significant service and commitment within a state/territory member association (including service on state/territory association management committees/boards and/or sub-committees).
  • A contribution to drama/theatre education at an international level.


