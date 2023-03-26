Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Playhouse Pantomimes Returns To Melbourne Comedy Festival With THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER

Performances run April 7-23.

Mar. 26, 2023  

A prince? A witch? A talking frog? Who will you meet today? Playhouse Pantomimes will return to the Melbourne Comedy Festival with another choose-your-own-adventure show this school holidays! Each performance features three beloved children's tales, complete with original songs and non-stop laughs for the whole family. Every show is different, featuring brand new stories. You decide what they perform!

Playhouse Pantomimes has been entertaining families since 2017, selling out their regular shows at Montsalvat and the Doncaster Playhouse (where they'll return to in mid-2023). Their original adaptations of classic tales are second to none, creating a fun and enjoyable experience for the whole family.

Tickets $25, babies on laps free.

Dates: April 7-23 (no Mondays)

Location:
Spiegel Zelt
11 Nicholson Street, Carlton VIC 3053




