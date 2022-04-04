Playhouse Pantomimes Presents 'Write Your Own Story' at Melbourne Comedy Festival This Month

A princess? An ogre? A talking goat? Who will you meet today? Every show is different! We've learnt lots of scripts - now you get to pick which ones we perform! Each performance features three beloved children's tales, complete with original songs and non-stop laughs for the whole family.

Playhouse Pantomimes produces theatre for kids every school holidays. They put their own spin on all your favourite fairytales and childhood classics, with music, dancing, comedy, puppets, and plenty of exciting opportunities for audience interaction!

Featuring Blake Everett, Aidan Niarros, Alanah Parkin.

Tickets $25

Dates: April 9 - 24, 12:45pm (no Mondays)

​Location:

Melbourne Town Hall (Lower Town Hall)

90-130 Swanston St, Melbourne VIC 3000