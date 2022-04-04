Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse Pantomimes Presents 'Write Your Own Story' at Melbourne Comedy Festival This Month

pixeltracker

Performances run April 9 - 24.

Apr. 4, 2022  

Playhouse Pantomimes Presents 'Write Your Own Story' at Melbourne Comedy Festival This Month

A princess? An ogre? A talking goat? Who will you meet today? Every show is different! We've learnt lots of scripts - now you get to pick which ones we perform! Each performance features three beloved children's tales, complete with original songs and non-stop laughs for the whole family.

Playhouse Pantomimes produces theatre for kids every school holidays. They put their own spin on all your favourite fairytales and childhood classics, with music, dancing, comedy, puppets, and plenty of exciting opportunities for audience interaction!

Featuring Blake Everett, Aidan Niarros, Alanah Parkin.

Tickets $25

Dates: April 9 - 24, 12:45pm (no Mondays)

​Location:
Melbourne Town Hall (Lower Town Hall)
90-130 Swanston St, Melbourne VIC 3000



Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Artist-in-Association Hilary Hahn To Perform Two Works With Utah Symphony
  • Utah Symphony's 2022-23 Season Culminates Thierry Fischer's Tenure as Music Director
  • CHICAGO Will Relaunch National Tour
  • RIGOLETTO, THE FLYING DUTCHMAN, and More Announced for Utah Opera 2022-23 Season