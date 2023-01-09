Playhouse Pantomimes Presents ROBIN HOOD At Montsalvat

Now in its fourth year, Playhouse Pantomimes returns to the beautiful grounds of Montsalvat this January to bring you their outdoor musical adaptation of 'Robin Hood,' adapted and directed by Blake Everett.

Bring along a picnic and join us these school holidays for a morning of live music and non-stop laughs for people of all ages!

'Robin Hood' stars Josh Burton, Blake Everett, Aidan Niarros, Alanah Parkin, and Tom Burton.

Montsalvat Arts Centre, 7 Hillcrest Ave, Eltham.

January 12-15, 10:30am.

Tickets: $25 - on sale via playhousepantomimes.com.au

Children under 2 years of age free

Companion card holders free