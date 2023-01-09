Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse Pantomimes Presents ROBIN HOOD At Montsalvat

Bring along a picnic and join us these school holidays for a morning of live music and non-stop laughs for people of all ages!

Jan. 09, 2023  

Playhouse Pantomimes Presents ROBIN HOOD At Montsalvat

Now in its fourth year, Playhouse Pantomimes returns to the beautiful grounds of Montsalvat this January to bring you their outdoor musical adaptation of 'Robin Hood,' adapted and directed by Blake Everett.

Bring along a picnic and join us these school holidays for a morning of live music and non-stop laughs for people of all ages!

'Robin Hood' stars Josh Burton, Blake Everett, Aidan Niarros, Alanah Parkin, and Tom Burton.

Montsalvat Arts Centre, 7 Hillcrest Ave, Eltham.
January 12-15, 10:30am.
Tickets: $25 - on sale via playhousepantomimes.com.au
Children under 2 years of age free
Companion card holders free




Judy Collins Will Tour In March 2023 Photo
Judy Collins Will Tour In March 2023
It’s been over a decade since JUDY COLLINS toured Australia – but she returns for two very special shows. The award-winning album features Judy’s stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”, as well as songs by Leonard Cohen, Jacques Brel, another Joni Mitchell standard, “Michael From The Mountain”, and songs written by Judy herself.
THE SIX GUYS AN IMMIGRANT TRANS PERSON OF COLOUR WILL DATE IN MELBOURNE Announced for 2023 Photo
THE SIX GUYS AN IMMIGRANT TRANS PERSON OF COLOUR WILL DATE IN MELBOURNE Announced for 2023 Midsumma Festival
The Six Guys An Immigrant Trans PersoN Of Colour Will Date In Melbourne has been announced as part of the 2023 Melbourne Midsumma Festival. 
MARY POPPINS Comes to Melbourne Next Month Photo
MARY POPPINS Comes to Melbourne Next Month
MARY POPPINS arrives at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne next month, with performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's new production commencing on Sunday 29 January 2023.
Stage is Set For Transformation of Parramattas Riverside Theatres Photo
Stage is Set For Transformation of Parramatta's Riverside Theatres
The stage is set for Riverside Theatres' transformation into Western Sydney's pre-eminent arts and cultural precinct, with City of Parramatta Council approving the business case for its redevelopment.

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Lunar New Year at QV Melbourne This MonthCelebrate Lunar New Year at QV Melbourne This Month
January 10, 2023

From 20-26 January, QV Melbourne welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with an interactive installation of eight 4.5 metre tall Dancing Bunnies in QV Square, energetic lion dancers meandering from the square to Old Beijing on Artemis Lane, as well as a host of dining and entertainment experiences. 
New Cast Members Join CRUEL INTENTIONS in Melbourne and SydneyNew Cast Members Join CRUEL INTENTIONS in Melbourne and Sydney
January 10, 2023

New cast members have been announced for the acclaimed cast of Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical as it extends its Australian tour.
Playhouse Pantomimes Presents ROBIN HOOD At MontsalvatPlayhouse Pantomimes Presents ROBIN HOOD At Montsalvat
January 9, 2023

Now in its fourth year, Playhouse Pantomimes returns to the beautiful grounds of Montsalvat this January to bring you their outdoor musical adaptation of 'Robin Hood,' adapted and directed by Blake Everett.
THE SIX GUYS AN IMMIGRANT TRANS PERSON OF COLOUR WILL DATE IN MELBOURNE Announced for 2023 Midsumma FestivalTHE SIX GUYS AN IMMIGRANT TRANS PERSON OF COLOUR WILL DATE IN MELBOURNE Announced for 2023 Midsumma Festival
December 28, 2022

The Six Guys An Immigrant Trans PersoN Of Colour Will Date In Melbourne has been announced as part of the 2023 Melbourne Midsumma Festival. 
MARY POPPINS Comes to Melbourne Next MonthMARY POPPINS Comes to Melbourne Next Month
December 28, 2022

MARY POPPINS arrives at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne next month, with performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's new production commencing on Sunday 29 January 2023.
share