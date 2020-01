Playhouse Pantomimes Presents ROBIN HOOD At Cruden Farm, Langwarrin For One Day Only

Playhouse Pantomimes is taking full advantage of summer, bringing their musical adaptation of Robin Hood to the beautiful grounds of Langwarrin's Cruden Farm this Saturday, January 25th! Pack your picnic rugs, snacks and drinks and join Playhouse Pantomimes for their very first outdoor show - a perfect family day out!

Running for one day only: Sat, Jan 25, 10am and 12:30pm. All tickets $20. Children aged 2 and under are free.

Starring Jack Green, Alanah Parkin, Blake Everett, Aidan Niarros, and Simon Huska.





