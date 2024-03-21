Piano Superstar Joyce Yang Will Play in Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



By popular demand, Grammy nominated Korean pianist Joyce Yang returns to Australia this May, kicking off Piano+ must-see 2024 International Recital Series, featuring four of the world’s leading international piano Superstars.

Renowned for her extraordinary range, Yang was described as a “A knockout” by the New York Times and lauded by the Washington Post for her “poetic and sensitive pianism.”



This 10 -14 May sees her play in Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra performing masterful emotional works by Tchaikovsky (selections from The Seasons, Op. 37a), Rachmaninoff (Three Preludes from Op. 32 and 23) and Stravinsky (The Firebird Suite), followed by Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.



From early and auspicious beginnings in her native Seoul, Yang’s superb musicianship endeared her to audiences and critics world-wide who were in awe of her seemingly effortless technique and virtuosity. Among many international engagements, she has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Hong Kong Philharmonic, BBC Philharmonic, and the Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney, Melbourne, and New Zealand Symphony orchestras.

CONCERT DATES:

Melbourne - 7.30pm Friday May 10 - Melbourne Recital Centre

Brisbane - 3.00pm Sunday May 12 - Queensland Symphony Orchestra Studio

Canberra - 7.30pm Tuesday 14 May - Snow Concert Hall* *In partnership with Snow Concert Hall