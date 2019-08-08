PLAY IT FORWARD Takes Us Back To The 80s

Go Back to the 80's with Play It Forward for an amazing choral celebration of the scintillating songs, singers and songwriters of the 1980s at Deakin Edge on Saturday September 7th at 2.30pm.

Jonathon Welch, the dynamic and engaging Artistic Director of Play It Forward, comments,"the 80s had such fantastic, radical music. You will know all the songs, I expect everyone will be up and rocking out in the aisles. It's time to break out the neon colours and your leg warmers!"

We are thrilled to welcome back the very funny and fabulous Jan Van De Stool as a special guest. Jan is an 'International Music Therapist' and the star of 'Australia's Got Talent' in 2016. The inspirational Choir of Hard Knocks will also be special guests AND for the first time we are thrilled to welcome the seven piece Skunkworks Band conducted by Phillipa Edwards.

'Back to the 80s' also brings together Play It Forward's extended community including THECHO!R, Adam Przewlocki and our choirs including Voices of Casey, Latrobe Valley Community Choir, Choir of Opportunity, All Together Choir, Voices of the Alfred and Western Health Singers.

"All our choirs have been hard at work rehearsing these wonderful songs .... we can't wait for the concert. It will be such a buzz and the most amazing vibe. I want to get the whole world singing I think!" Jonathon exclaims.

'Back to the 80s' will be followed at 7pm with "The Judy Garland Song Book". This very special concert version of Skunkworks Productions' recent sellout show. A fundraiser for Play It Forward, it stars our Patron, the incredible Liane Keegan singing Judy Garland's greatest hits. Liane will also be accompanied by the Skunkworks Band conducted by Phillipa Edwards.

Jonathon adds "It's an honour to have such wonderful support from our fabulous guest artists, our singers, supporters ... and of course from our audiences. I'm so excited and inspired for the future! There are many more inclusive arts projects, programs and events we are planning for all Australians. Come and be part of it!!!"

Proceeds from both concerts will support Play It Forward providing a unique range of tailored inclusive arts programs, events and projects for all Australians.

Please go to our website for details and to book playitforward.org.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You