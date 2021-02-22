PAW PATROL LIVE! Announces New Shows For Australian Tour

The hugely popular PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" Presented by Stan is heading to Australian shores this April and May.

By popular demand, the rescheduled tour will now also include additional Sunday shows in Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle and Perth, with tickets on sale now at Ticketek!

Based on Nickelodeon's hit animated TV series produced by Spin Master Entertainment, PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" Presented by Stan brings everybody's favourite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy musical adventure that sees them embark on a rescue mission when Mayor Goodway goes missing the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race.

Following its sold-out inaugural Australian tour in 2017, PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" Presented by Stan will commence its 2021 tour in Brisbane on 24 April, before making its way to Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Adelaide, concluding in Newcastle on 30 May.

Featuring a cast of everybody's favourite PAW Patrol characters, PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" Presented by Stan shows that "no job is too big, no pup is too small", with the characters using their unique skills and teamwork to teach kids of all ages social and problem-solving skills. The show engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage, along with their vehicles and packs.

"After such a challenging year for theatrical shows worldwide, we are thrilled that our heroic pups will be returning to stages across Australia in 2021. PAW Patrol Live! will once again deliver a memorable family experience, as audiences work together to help Ryder and his team of pups save the day. We are thrilled to partner with TEG Life Like Touring and VStar Entertainment Group to bring PAW Patrol Live! back to families in Australia," said Thomas Kingsley, Director, Nickelodeon Experience.

"We are excited to be bringing live family entertainment back to Australian audiences with PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" Presented by Stan," says Tim McGregor, Managing Director of TEG Live and TEG Life Like Touring.

"PAW Patrol Live! will operate with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment under a full COVID Safe plan in consultation with performance venues and State Governments."

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" Presented by Stan runs for 1 hour 20 minutes (including two acts and interval) and features up-tempo music and a clever script that provides children a great introduction to live theatre.

Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech LED video wall visually transports audiences to Adventure Bay and other TV series locations.

The safety of audiences, cast, crew and venue staff is top priority and this production will operate with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment under a full COVID Safe Plan.

PAW Patrol Live! patrons can take advantage of Ticketek's world-leading partnership with Afterpay. Available via the Ticketek app or website, Afterpay is the world's largest buy-now-pay-later service, offering fans greater flexibility to pay for tickets in four equal instalments and secure their tickets with the first payment.

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue"

Australian Tour 2021



BRISBANE

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 24 April 2021: Show times 10:00am and 1:00pm

Sunday 25 April 2021: Show time 10:00am NEW SHOW!

PERTH

RAC Arena

Saturday 1 May 2021: Show times 10:00am and 1:00pm

Sunday 2 May 2021: Show time 10:00am NEW SHOW!

ADELAIDE

Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 8 May 2021: Show times 10:00am and 1:00pm

Sunday 9 May 2021: Show time 10:00am NEW SHOW!

MELBOURNE

Margaret Court Arena

Saturday 15 May 2021: Show times 10:00am and 1:00pm

Sunday 16 May 2021: Show times 10:00am and 1:00pm

SYDNEY

Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

Saturday 22 May 2021: Show times 10:00am and 1:00pm

Sunday 23 May 2021: Show times 10:00am and 1:00pm



NEWCASTLE

Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 29 May 2021: Show times 10:00am and 1:00pm

Sunday 30 May 2021: Show time 10:00am NEW SHOW!

Tickets available now: Https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=pawpatro20. For more information or additional tour announcements, visit pawpatrollive.com.au