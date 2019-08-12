Nils Frahm Announces New EP And QPAC Gig

German composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Nils Frahm will bring his otherworldly neoclassical music and hypnotic improvisational live show to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall for one night only on Monday 25 November.

The "crossover-superstar" (The Guardian) will perform at QPAC for the first time, following the announcement of his new EP Encores 3 - the third and final instalment of his Encores series - which will be released on 20 September. The three EPs will be available as one full-length, 80-minute release titled All Encores on 18 October.

Frahm's unconventional approach to an age-old instrument - think "Brahms by way of Berghain" (The Independent) - played contemplatively and intimately and on a mesmerising scale at his vast stage shows has gained him global notoriety.

A classically trained musician, Frahm had an early introduction to music. Learning the piano as a child, he began to immerse himself in the styles of classical pianists and the music of contemporary composers before forging his own musical path through composition.

Today, the Berlin-based musician continues to work as an accomplished composer, producer and celebrated performer from his studio at the renowned Funkhaus complex.



Following his first solo piano works Wintermusik and The Bells in 2009, and 2010's 7fingers in collaboration with cellist Anne Müller, 2011 saw Frahm's breakthrough album Felt released by Erased Tapes. Created by placing felt on the hammers of the piano, the record defined Frahm's Signature Sound.

In 2013, the multifaceted composer returned with his new album Spaces to critical acclaim, expressing his love for experimentation and answering the call from his fans for a record that truly reflected what they witnessed during his live shows. Recorded over a period of two years, the album captured live performances from his concerts worldwide.



Frahm's first film score was released in 2015 for the film Victoria, which won him Best Film Music at the German Film Awards. That same year, he launched 'Piano Day' an official global body with his closest friends to celebrate the piano via various innovative projects around the world, which culminated in his album Solo.

After spending much of 2017 in hibernation, the minimalist master embarked on a worldwide tour in 2018 with his new album All Melody in tow.



With a visually and technically impressive show described by Pitchfork as "neoclassical, post-techno, maximally minimalist affairs", Frahm is set to mesmerise Brisbane audiences again with his carousel of keyboards following a sold-out show in the city last year.

Tickets are on sale Friday 16 August via qpac.com.au or 136 246.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You