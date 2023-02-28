New Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New Vision

Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks has announced a raft of new voices joining the Company, including the establishment of an industry-first advisory council which will bring the voice of artists into everyday decision making.

Joining the Company are 12 Artistic Associates representing a broad range of practices, experience levels and backgrounds from across the Australian performing arts industry. Engaged on two-year terms, the Artistic Associates council will consult on all aspects of the Company's activity including programming, processes and policies.

The Artistic Associates are Amy Sole, a proud Wiradjuri/Worimi playwright, director, actor, dramaturg, producer and advocate; Corey Saylor-Brunskill, a Merium/Torres Straits performer and Melbourne Theatre Company First Nations Scholarship recipient; Kate Hood, actor, writer and director in the disability arts sector; Margot Morales, writer, performer, director and comedian, award-winning playwright, novelist and film writer; Patricia Cornelius, playwright, novelist, film writer and founder member of Melbourne Workers Theatre; Paul Jackson, multi-award-winning lighting and set designer and dramaturg; Roshelle Fong, award-winning Hong Kong-Australian multidisciplinary artist and Melbourne Theatre Company Women in Theatre Alumni; Sonya Suares, multidisciplinary performer and arts activist; Stephen Nicolazzo, theatre maker, director; Tony Briggs, Yorta Yorta/Wurundjeri (Woiwurrung) theatre and film practitioner, writer and creator; Zindzi Okenyo, director, writer and actor; and artist and comedian Zoë Coombs Marr.

Celebrated playwright, dramaturg and educator Zoey Dawson has also joined Melbourne Theatre Company as New Work Associate, further strengthening the Company's New Work department. Zoey has worked in professional script development for over 15 years, and will play a key role in developing writers and plays for Melbourne Theatre Company's stages, as well as supporting initiatives such as the Cybec Electric play readings and First Stage Writers' Program.

Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said of the Artistic Associates council, 'By establishing a dialogue with the wider industry, Melbourne Theatre Company breaks down barriers and brings future leaders and established artists into conversation with the Company as a whole. The scale and breadth of experience our Artistic Associates bring to the Company is second to none, and I look forward to working with them to shape the future of Australian theatre.'

New Work Associate Zoey Dawson said, 'I'm thrilled to be joining Melbourne Theatre Company at such an auspicious time of growth in the Company. Alongside Head of New Work Jennifer Medway we will ensure the forward-thinking New Work department can continue to champion and support the most vital voices in Australian playwriting.'

Melbourne Theatre Company's Season 2023 is Anne-Louise Sarks's inaugural season as Artistic Director, with Bernhardt/Hamlet (4 March-15 April) marking her directorial debut in this role.