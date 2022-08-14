New Performers To Join The Australian Cast of HAMILTON

The producers of HAMILTON have welcomed two new performers to the principal cast of the Australian company, with newcomer Sami Afuni taking up the roles of Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Rowan Witt (The Book of Mormon) assuming the crown as King George for the remainder of the Melbourne season.

In the roles originated by Shaka Cook and Brent Ashley Hill in Australia, Afuni and Witt will take to the stage from 27 September, marking the production's first principal cast change since it premiered in Sydney in March 2021.

Australian Producer Michael Cassel said, "We are delighted that Sami Afuni and Rowan Witt will be joining our Hamilton family, bringing their immense talent to the company. Of course, Shaka and Brent will always be part of the #HAMFAM and have left an indelible mark on the Australian production. I know Melbourne is in for a treat as Sami and Rowan join this brilliant company and share their talents with Australian audiences."

The uniquely diverse cast have been celebrated for their landmark performances, earning both audience and critical acclaim in both Sydney and Melbourne. The Australian company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

Joining the ensemble this same week will be Lachlan Dearing, Indigo Hunt and Trevor Santos, following Shewit Belay, Martha Berhane, Trey Curtis, Simon Fairweather, Christina Glur, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Emmy Saheki, and Dayton Tavares who have all made their debuts during the Melbourne season. The current company is completed by Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Justin Bryant, Olivia Carniato, Celine Cleveland, Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Romina Villafranca and Zachary Webster.

Tickets for the Melbourne season of HAMILTON are on-sale through Ticketek, currently booking through to 18 December 2022.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.

Photo Credit Daniel Boud