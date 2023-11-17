Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

New Australian Work A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS CAROL Makes World Premiere

Performances run 18 November - 16 December.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Melbourne Theatre Company's new play born from its ambitious NEXT STAGE Writers' Program, A Very Jewish Christmas Carol, is set to make its world premiere on Saturday 18 November at Southbank Theatre.

A Very Jewish Christmas Carol is a fresh take on Charles Dickens's classic tale. Drawn from the writers' own backgrounds, this joyous play will take audiences on a laugh-out-loud journey through a familiar, festive and spirited time of the year.

Local baker Ely is not letting anything get in the way of recreating her Bubi's famous Polish gingerbread recipe. Not her family's impending Chrismukkah celebrations, not the imminent birth of her child and definitely not the ghosts who've suddenly shown up in her kitchen. But the reindeer of Chrismukkah Past, Gingerbread Golem and Lilith have other ideas…

Created by two writers in residence of Melbourne Theatre Company's NEXT STAGE Writers' Program, Elise Esther Hearst with Phillip Kavanagh, A Very Jewish Christmas Carol was commissioned in 2019 and in the four years since has undergone rigorous script development with the Company's expert resources. The result is a joyous new Australian comedy brimming with festive silliness.

“A Very Jewish Christmas Carol continues Melbourne Theatre Company's long tradition of being at the forefront of developing new Australian theatre and championing the next generation of local talent. This home-grown twist on Dickens's much-loved story will have audiences laughing in their seats and is a heartwarming end-of-year comedy to close out my inaugural season as Artistic Director” said Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks.

A celebration of life, family and culture, A Very Jewish Christmas Carol features a sprinkle of time-travelling ghosts, overbearing relatives and a life lesson or two, starring Natalie Gamsu, Miriam Glaser, Emma Jevons, Evelyn Krape, Jude Perl, Louise Siversen and Michael Whalley.

The creative team includes Set Designer Jacob Battista, Costume Designer Dann Barber, Lighting Designer Richard Vabre and Sound Design by Jed Palmer with original musical arrangements by Musical Director Jude Perl.

A Very Jewish Christmas Carol is now playing at Melbourne Theatre Company's Southbank Theatre to 16 December 2023. Tickets at Click Here.

