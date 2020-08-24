Musical Theatre Performer Debora Krizak, Launches New Cheeky Australian Candle Company

The Really Useless Candle Company is setting the home décor world on fire.

New, quirky and irreverent candle brand The Really Useless Candle Company, founded by musical theatre performer Debora Krizak, is setting the home décor world on fire with the launch of its unique and cheeky candles.

These conversation starting candles will not only light up these dark COVID times, but their touché slogans promise to bring a much-needed smile to their customers' faces. With Australia-wide shipping, candles can be ordered and delivered as the perfect gift for friends and family at www.thereallyuselesscandleco.com.au

The Australian made and hand poured candles are made from 100% natural soy wax and are zinc and lead-free. Customers can choose from a black or white candle, a choice of six scents plus their preferred slogan. Slogans give a nod to anything from musicals to movies, occasions or give the proverbial two fingers up towards COVID-19. Examples of slogans include: "WHAT IS IT YOU CAN'T FACE?", "SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY", "I'M THAT FRIEND THAT CALLS WHEN YOU TEXT", "LET'S GET LIT", "F#%K YOU COVID-19' and many more.

Founder and owner of The Really Useless Candle Company as well as professional musical theatre performer, bird lover and mother of twins, Debora Krizak is proud to launch the new candle brand during these crazy COVID times. Debora explains; "My idea to start this business was created during the dreaded Covid-19 when I lost all of my work as a performing artist and needed to find a way to fuel my creative soul.

The Really Useless Candle Company was created out of my simple love of candles and a need to express myself. So here I am, sharing some of my favourite 'slightly cheeky' thoughts on a candle in a world that has become far too PC for my liking. I hope you can share in my humour."

The Really Useless Candle Company Candle Details:

Size - All candles are medium sized moulded glass tumblers. 8.65cms (height) x 7.49cm (diameter) x 6.9cms (base).

Burn time - 35 hours

100% natural soy wax - Hand-made and hand poured in Australia. Zinc and lead free. Acid resistant.

Prices - Current pricing $29.99 each plus $10 postage and handling including gift box and personalized message

Scents - All-natural fragrance oils, derived from nature using a combination of essential oils, natural isolates and natural solvents. Descriptions of the scents were supplied by Debora's 12-year-old children and their friends.

Scents include:

50 SHADES OF SUMMER - Sugar crystals on fresh bed sheets

GODDESS - Baby powder fairy floss

TIRAMISU - Dad's favourite dessert that has alcohol in it

RASPBERRY BERET - Raspberry Panadol

COCONUT COLADA - Coconut dropped in a creamy cocktail

BRANDY SNAP - Grandma's Christmas pudding

FRESH AIR FEELS - PJs straight out of the tumble dryer.

The Really Useless Candle Company candles are the perfect gift for those who want to show their love but shock as well.

For more information to purchase the candles please visit www.reallyuselesscandleco.com.au.

