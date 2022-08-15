Midnight Oil Announce Special Final Shows Of Tour

Since Midnight Oil's new album Resist debuted at #1 early this year, the legendary Australian band has toured around Australia, North America, and then Europe, on their last concert tour.

Since Midnight Oil's new album Resist debuted at #1 early this year, the legendary Australian band has toured around Australia, North America, and then Europe, on their last concert tour. The final leg of this epic run kicks off this week at the Mundi Mundi Bash near Broken Hill followed by rescheduled gigs in Cairns, Darwin, New Zealand, Perth and Canberra to make up for various climate and Covid disruptions earlier this year. In addition, this final leg will include shows at Broome's Stompem Ground Festival (after a 20 year hiatus) and a new WA gig in Busselton (see below for all details).

Today, the last four dates of this tour were revealed with Midnight Oil announcing two uniquely intimate extra shows in both Melbourne and Sydney. A portion of proceeds from each of these new gigs will be donated to environmental and Indigenous causes and general public tickets will go on sale 10am local time on Monday 22 August via: frontiertouring.com/midnightoil

Melbourne will finally experience Midnight Oil playing their classic album 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 in its entirety at the Palais Theatre on Monday September 12 under the banner "One For The Planet". The band had originally announced this special idea for a benefit show back in March, but Covid got in the way so, like their other cancelled gigs, they are now making good on that earlier promise.

Two nights later, on Wednesday September 14, the Oils will play a final show at the Palais under the banner "One For The Road". This extra Melbourne date will see the band performing the entire show (ie: no support) and delivering an extended set that will include classics from every Midnight Oil album and EP across their storied career.

Sydney will experience these same two special shows a few weeks later, as "RESIST: The Final Tour" ends with a bang back in the band's hometown. "One For The Planet" (featuring "10-1" in its entirety) will be staged at the Luna Park Big Top on Wednesday September 28. Then "One For The Road" (an extended concert including classics from every album and EP) will celebrate the end of Midnight Oil's touring career on the Labour Day public holiday - Monday October 3 - at the famous Hordern Pavilion where the band staged some of their most memorable Sydney gigs back in the day.

"The shows we've just done overseas have been some of the best and most enjoyable of our career", said Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist, Jim Moginie. "Every gig on this last tour has had extra emotion around it so we're looking forward to bringing those feelings back home again."

"We've always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that", explains frontman, Peter Garrett. "They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we've usually been playing in over recent years."

"From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we've always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do", observed drummer Rob Hirst. "One For The Planet" and "One For The Road" are our way of acknowledging that connection over 45 years. We've all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special".

The Frontier Members and Midnight Oil presales for these five new shows kick off from 10am local time (staggered times - see below) on Thursday 18 August before the General Public on sale starting 10am local on Monday 22 August. Tickets from frontiertouring.com/midnightoil

The newly announced RESIST show at Barnard Park, Busselton, WA with special guest Regurgitator on Friday 23 September now joins the existing RESIST shows at Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns with special guests Busby Marou on Thursday 25 August, Darwin Convention Centre, Darwin with special guest Leah Flanagan on Saturday 27 August and Fellows Oval - ANU Campus, Canberra with special guests King Stingray, Emily Wurramara (solo) and Moaning Lisa on Saturday 1 October. Tickets via: frontiertouring.com/midnightoil

The band's a day on the green Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA show with special guests Goanna and Stephen Pigram on Sunday 25 September is on sale now. Tickets via: adayonthegreen.com.au/midnightoil.