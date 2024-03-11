Michelle Visage to Host DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Season Four

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag Race Down Under is returning later this year with a new host, international superstar Michelle Visage.

With RuPaul's blessing, this is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as the main host of a Drag Race franchise.

Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will also return as judge for the new series, and will be joined on the MAIN STAGE by a rotating cast of Down Under's glittering drag royalty. This is the first time Down Under queens have been enlisted for their expertise to mentor the new cast of fierce local queens that are vying for the crown.

The new season will usher in ten gorgeous and talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand, who will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under's Next Drag Superstar.' The queens competing, the exciting line-up of extra-special celebrity guests, and the Down Under guest judges for the new season will be REVEALED in the coming weeks.

RuPaul will remain on the series as an Executive Producer for the show.

RuPaul says: “It has been my great honor to bring Drag Race to Australaisa. I can't wait to see the franchise continue to flourish under the leadership of the incredible Michelle Visage.”

Michelle Visage says: “Thank you, RuPaul, for entrusting me with one of your beloved shows. The color, humor and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart. I'm ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through.”

Drag Race Down Under is an 8x60' World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros. International Production New Zealand for Stan in Australia, WOW Presents Plus everywhere else. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers.

Cailah Scobie (STAN), Amanda Duthie (STAN), Pip Rubira (WB), Nick Tanner (Passion) also serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW's distribution strategy.

Drag Race Down Under will premiere later this year exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories including New Zealand, day and date with its local airing on Stan in Australia.