Michael Shafar Will Return to Melbourne Comedy Festival With 110%

After selling out his season at the Comedy Festival, Michael Shafar is giving it 110% for one last time at Melbourne's premier comedy venue.

2020 was a pretty bad year for everyone. But, Michael Shafar probably had it worse than most, having to face death for the second time when he had a testicular cancer relapse, which forced him to undergo high-dose chemotherapy during Melbourne's second lockdown. He says 'worse than most' because some people had to homeschool their kids, which is objectively worse than dealing with cancer.

Back in remission, Shafar returned to the Melbourne Comedy Festival earlier this year with his darkest and funniest show yet, receiving critical acclaim for his cutting observations about the dangers of cancel culture, the hypocrisy of racists and, most importantly, the unknown perils of skinny jeans.

If you missed out on seeing Shafar give 110% earlier this year, we've got good news! He's just been handpicked to performing his show for one night only at Melbourne's premier comedy venue Comedy Republic as part of its Replay Festival.

The performance will take place Sunday 8 August at 8PM. Tickets are available at comedyrepublic.com.au.

Since leaving a career in law, Shafar has been busy justifying that decision to his Jewish mother. Having appeared on Channel 10's The Project and Studio 10, ABC's Comedy Bites, triple j's Good Az Friday and heaps of other radio and TV shows, he has (somewhat) achieved that - making a name for himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Australian comedy, performing internationally (well, not in 2020) and selling out shows across the country.