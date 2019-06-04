Michael Buble New Sydney Show Announced Tickets On Sale From 10AM Today!

TEG DAINTY recently announced that global superstar Michael Bublé will return in February 2020 with a 36-piece orchestra to thrill Australian audiences on his five-city tour taking in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.



To meet demand for tickets in the pre-sale period a new Sydney show on Saturday 8 February has been announced. The new show, along with all other shows, will go on sale to the general public today from 10am local time from www.ticketek.com.au.

An Evening with Michael Bublé 2020 National Tour Dates:



Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 February - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 7 & Saturday 8 February - Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 12 & Thursday 13 February - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 February - Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Friday 21 February - Perth RAC Arena

President and CEO of TEG DAINTY Paul Dainty said he was delighted to bring Michael Bublé back to Australia: "Michael is a superstar and Australian fans are amongst his biggest in the world, he is an artist who has completed multiple sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records, including 3.3 million in Australia, during the course of his extraordinary career," Mr Dainty said.

Check www.michaelbuble.com and www.tegdainty.com/michaelbuble for more tour information.





