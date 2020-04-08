Melbourne's Iconic Spire Lit As A Beacon Of Hope For Victoria

Arts Centre Melbourne's iconic Spire is illuminated in yellow, a colour of hope and health, in a show of solidarity with our community and all Victorians during the COVID-19 crisis.

The move reflects the long-held theatre tradition of leaving on a single light inside theatres when they are dark, or closed, to provide safety and security.

"The days seem dark for all of us right now, so our Spire will be illuminated in yellow in a show of optimism for Victoria until such a time when our state emerges from this crisis - which it will - and Arts Centre Melbourne re-opens," CEO, Claire Spencer AM, said in announcing the move.

"Over the years our Spire has brightened Melbourne's skyline in support of many communities around the world in times of tragedy, or in support of causes.

"Now it shines yellow as a 'ghost light' for Victoria in support of our own community pointing to a positive post COVID-19 future."

Arts Centre Melbourne last week announced an extension of its current closure (including all theatres, Hamer Hall and the Sidney Myer Music Bowl) until 30 June to play a role in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

"As Victoria's arts centre, we'd love nothing more than to reopen our doors and warmly welcome artists back to our stages and audiences to our venues. Sadly, that will have to wait, but until then we'll continue to be a beacon of hope for Victorians.

"We're all hurting right now in this time of physical isolation, but now is not the time to turn inwards. We must stay connected, check in on each other and our communities and remember to show kindness and care to everyone," Claire said.

"For those who are working on the front-line of the response to COVID19, this is our way of saying, we are with you and we thank you".

Arts Centre Melbourne's Spire changed its colour from its signature blue glow to yellow on Monday 6 April and will continue to be illuminated in this colour until Arts Centre Melbourne reopens.

Arts Centre Melbourne launched a new digital platform, Together with you, on Monday 6 April to bring the riches of the performing arts to audiences around the world while its venues are closed.

Together with you offers free performance broadcasts, family activities, interviews, podcasts and long-form articles, including never-before-seen items from the Australian Performing Arts Collection and Australian Music Vault, virtual workshops, new commissions, documentaries and performances. For more information visit www.artscentremelbourne.com.au.





