Melbourne Talent Shines Alongside International Opera Sensations In TANNHAUSER

Melbourne-born talents, baritone Samuel Dundas and soprano Anna-Louise Cole, will both make exciting role debuts when Opera Australia presents Wagner's Tannhäuser in two exclusive concert performances at Hamer Hall on 17 and 20 May.

The pair will bring Wagner's epic tale of seduction and song to life alongside a cast of international opera sensations and spectacular Australian talent.

From its thrilling overture to its shattering climax, Wagner's exploration of love, religion and redemption through German folklore has fascinated and entranced audiences since its premiere in 1845.

Leading the cast will be renowned German tenor and Wagner specialist Stefan Vinke, returning to Melbourne for the first time since his acclaimed performance in Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg in 2018.

Also making a welcome return is American soprano Amber Wagner to sing the role of Elisabeth, whose acclaimed performance in Opera Australia's Ring Cycle at the Arts Centre Melbourne in 2016 was deemed "revelatory" by The Guardian.

Finnish operatic bass Timo Riihonen will make his Australian debut in this production as Landgraf Hermann, a role which he performed most recently in 2016 for the Latvian National Opera.

Samuel Dundas, described by ArtsHub as "a strong, well-controlled but nuanced baritone", will perform the role of Wolfram von Eschenbach and Green Room Award nominee Anna-Louise Cole will portray the role of the alluring Venus.

Opera Australia principals Richard Anderson, Iain Henderson, Thomas Strong, Alexander Sefton and Jane Ede will round out the leading cast with Angela Hogan, Louise Keast, Leah Thomas and Margaret Trubiano performing as the Four Pages.

Conducted by ARIA nominated Johannes Fritzsch the magnificent orchestration will be played gloriously by Orchestra Victoria and the acclaimed Opera Australia Chorus will bring to voice one of opera's most iconic choral pieces, The Pilgrim's Chorus.

Directed by the multi-talented Shane Placentino, this concert performance of Wagner's mythical legend allows audiences a deeper insight and understanding into the intricate story and a greater appreciation for Tannhäuser's iconic score.