Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Announces Part Two of its 2021 Season

A big start to Season 2021: Part Two is Carmina Burana featuring the MSO Chorus, National Boys Choir of Australia and Australian Girls Choir.

May. 6, 2021  
The MSO will return to the stage with a larger orchestra, more space for music lovers to enjoy a live concert experience, and for the first time this year, its soul-stirring Chorus.

A big start to Season 2021: Part Two is Carmina Burana featuring the MSO Chorus, National Boys Choir of Australia and Australian Girls Choir performing Orff's massive medieval cantata.

Renowned repertoire will bring comfort to the concert halls with Beethoven's Fourth and Fifth Symphonies featured alongside Ravel's Bolero, Dvořák's Slavonic Dances, Elgar's Enigma Variations, Mozart's Symphony No.39, Bernstein's Three Dance Episodes from On The Town, Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez and more, with each concert introduced by Deborah Cheetham's exquisite musical acknowledgement of country, Long Time Living Here. Tchaikovsky masterpieces The Nutcracker, Variations on a Rococo Theme, Sleeping Beauty and his Violin Concerto will also feature throughout the season.

The MSO's commitment to diverse programming continues across the second half of the year with a world premiere by Australian composer Matthew Laing, a new work by American composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama and exciting collaborations with MSO Composer in Residence Paul Grabowsky AO.

Season 2021: Part Two features a sublime line-up of soloists including cellists Li-Wei Qin and Timo-Veikko Valve, violinist Christian Li, sopranos Jacqueline Porter and Siobhan Stagg, Melbourne Ensemble and guitarist Slava Grigoryan. Featured conductors include Lawrence Renes, Xian Zhang, Finnegan Downie Dear, Benjamin Northey, James MacMillan and Nicholas Bochner.

"We are excited to welcome international artists back to Melbourne, while also continuing to shine a spotlight on Australian artists and composers,"said MSO Managing Director, Sophie Galaise. "With audiences continuing to return to the arts and capacities increasing, this program represents the diverse musical interests and tastes of our community."

Family favourite series, Jams for Juniors, is back encouraging the smallest of music lovers with the biggest musical repertoire, and, coming out of lockdown, the MSO's popular Ears Wide Open series has been exended to meet audience demand, with full orchestral performances alongside insightful panel discussions.

Many of these performances will be recorded and available on MSO.LIVE - the online home of MSO concerts. MSO.LIVE is a subscription-based platform providing 24-hour entertainment on demand, live and pre-recorded HD concert hall performances, family-friendly content and special events from the MSO and some of the world's finest.

Subscriptions for Season 2021: Part Two are available from 12noon, 13 May. Individual concert tickets are available from 27 May.

Learn more at https://mso.com.au/.


