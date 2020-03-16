Melbourne Shakespeare Company Cancels Production of AS YOU LIKE IT

According to Aussie Theatre, Melbourne Shakespeare Company has cancelled its production of As You Like It.

The company released the following statement:

It is with much sorrow that we have to cancel the Fairfield season of AS YOU LIKE IT. This decision was not taken lightly, we feel it is for the best to cancel the event in order to ensure the safety and well being of our audience and company members.

We plan to remount the show once the situation has stabilised in Australia.

Thank you so much for your support. Please subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to hear when the new season of the show is announced.

Read more on Aussie Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You