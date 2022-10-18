Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Melbourne Season of HAIRSPRAY Will Close October 30

The production comes to Sydney in February 2023.

Oct. 18, 2022  
After 6,596 wig changes, close to 60,000 wig pins fitted, 1,210 costume wash loads and 30 cans of prop hairspray, the Melbourne season of the 20th Anniversary Broadway production of Hairspray is set to close on October 30, with no further extension possible.

Some of Australia's favourite performers are brushing off their dancing feet, including the much-loved Shane Jacobson, who will star as beloved housewife Edna Turnblad, alongside the hilarious Todd McKenney as Wilbur Turnblad, Rhonda Burchmore as the villainous Velma Von Tussle, Rob Mills as the lovable Corny Collins, Asabi Goodman as the powerhouse Motormouth Maybelle and introducing Carmel Rodrigues as Tracy Turnblad.

Acclaimed Director Jack O'Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), lead the original Broadway creative team to present the big hair and big-hearted musical Hairspray in Australia as originally intended, with direction by Matt Lenz and choreography re-created by Dominic Shaw.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, it tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad who has one dream - to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

With a story more relatable and pertinent than ever, the Broadway production of Hairspray also toured nationally across the US, a West End production was nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier Awards and it was adapted as a film in 2007 starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Zac Efron.

Tickets on sale now via www.hairspraymusical.com.au



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



