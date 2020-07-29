Melbourne Opera Appoints Digital Leader Anastasia Fai Kogan

Melbourne Opera has announced the appointment of Anastasia Fai Kogan to its Board. Mrs Kogan will serve as a Non-Executive Director. Anastasia is an experienced business leader with extensive digital and creative experience.

Mrs Kogan holds an MBA from Melbourne Business School and a Bachelor of Music from the Australian Institute of Music. She studied the History of the Arts and Luxury Brand Management at ESSEC Business School, Paris and is a Graduate of the Australia Institute of Company Directors. Mrs Kogan is the founder and creative director of the award-winning digital creative agency S&I. She is also the founder of the Australian Fashion Film Awards (AFFA). Over the past decade, Anastasia has been giving regular lectures in Business Strategy and Entrepreneurship at the Australian Institute of Music.

The Board is delighted to have Mrs Kogan bring her digital media and customer engagement skills to the organisation. "We're thrilled to have Anastasia join our Board, along with the fresh and creative outlook that she brings," says Melbourne Opera Chairman Michael Flemming.

Mrs Kogan is looking forward to taking on the challenge of helping to grow Melbourne Opera in the digital age.

"I'm an avid fan of opera and very excited at the opportunity to bring my experience to Melbourne Opera. During this challenging time, I see incredible opportunities for us to harness the power of digital communication to engage with new audiences and deliver innovative experiences to the existing customer base," said Mrs Kogan.

Melbourne Opera prides itself on its commitment to producing high quality, accessible performances for the benefit of audiences and performers. It is an artistically rich and dynamic company, striving for excellence in operatic performance and facilitating the development and appreciation of opera, operetta and other performing arts. MO has a particular focus on developing emerging Victorian singers, musicians, technicians and associated creatives.

Melbourne Opera's Ring Cycle commences in 2021 with Das Rheingold slated to open at the Regent Theatre in February.

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You