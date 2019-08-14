Melbourne Fringe Best Comedy Winners THE TRAVELLING SISTERS Return With A Brand New Show

After winning Best Comedy at their first Melbourne Fringe Festival in 2017, The Travelling Sisters have been touring their award-winning show Toupé nationally and internationally to critical acclaim. Back at the Fringe to debut their new show, The Travelling Sisters take you on a ride into the lives of three blokes from Dalby who repped the mullet before the mullet was cool again.

From the red dust of the Queensland plains, comes three unsuspecting thespians in the making. Balls deep in inspiration and with too much time on their hands, Darryl, Vinnie and Berrick join forces to create the show of their dreams. As someone very famous once said - "All the world's a stage, and all the men shall play all the parts".

Using Fringe to explore new ground and push their creative boundaries, the trio are excited to play with a narrative structure as opposed to their usual sketch style. "We found ourselves playing in the same characters constantly. We wanted to see what would happen if these ignoramuses put on a play of their own. We soon realised we absolutely had to play their mums. Things really escalated then and got quite out of hand....in the most hilarious way", says Sachs.

No strangers to drag, the trio love playing men (and mums) and are excited to further explore masculinity, male friendships and mother-son relationships within their show. All being lifelong drama nerds, the Sisters can also guarantee they'll be taking the piss out of themselves and many of the things they love so much about theatre.

The Travelling Sisters are Lucy Fox, Laura Trenerry and Ell Sachs. Thy Thus 'Twas is also co-devised with Kimberley Twiner (PO PO MO CO). The trio have performed all around the world, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the MICF, Adelaide Fringe, Clockenflap Festival Hong Kong, Prague Fringe, New Zealand Fringe, Glastonbury Festival, Perth Fringe and more.

Date: Thu 12th September - Friday 20th September (no show Mondays)

Time: Tues-Sat 7:30pm, Sunday 6:30pm

Venue: The Quilt Room, Trades Hall, 54 Victoria St, Carlton VIC 3053

Tickets: $24 Full $22 Concession Groups 4+ $20, Preview $20, Cheap Tuesday $22

Bookings: melbournefringe.com.au





