Melbourne Fringe Announces Payment Support Packages for Artists and More

Arts Review has reported that Melbourne Fringe has announced festival structures and payment support packages for artists as it prepares to present its 2020 festival.

This year's event will take place 12 - 29 November. Melbourne Fringe has introduced educed registration fees, a 'pay in installments' initiative and more discounted options.

Registration for the first round will open on 1 June, offering half-price registrations for artists submitting digital-only events.

Simon Abrahams, Creative Director and CEO of Melbourne Fringe shared: "In whatever form our Festival takes place, we'll be asking artists to capture the Fringe spirit of discovery, innovation and community whilst also complying with potential measures and procedures around physical distancing,"

He continued to say, "We'll challenge artists to experiment and bust artforms to consider liveness, intimacy and connection in their work, so that even if we have to limit physical contact we won't limit social connection."

