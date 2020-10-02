Major Fundraising Appeal Announced For The Circus Center, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The appeal launches at 6pm on Tuesday, 6 October 2020 via a live Zoom event.

One of Ethiopia's greatest circus expatriates, Sosina Wogayehu, will launch an urgent international appeal for her trailblazing Ethiopian youth circus project at 6pm on Tuesday, 6 October 2020 via a live Zoom event.

Sosina has had a stellar career as a world-class, international, circus performer, contortionist and juggler. She has always been an inspirational leader, mentor, and teacher for young Ethiopians at home and abroad, and now she is taking this one major step further.

Sosina is leading the appeal to raise funds for the Circus Center, Entoto Park, Ethiopia - her planned community hub for Ethiopia's young people, to support them to continue their education, develop new skills and celebrate Ethiopian culture.

"I am proud that this is an Ethiopian-led initiative, which acknowledges our incredible culture and potential, and provides the kinds of opportunities, facilities and programs that are completely lacking here today" she said.

"We know circus is unique in its ability to transform young people's hopes and dreams, and this project will do this in a way that is completely led by the local community in Addis Ababa. Not only will it provide a safe and secure training facility and a sense of community, but also a place for the participants to perform under a permanent big top, a first in Ethiopia. For many of the young people it will be life-changing, and represent the very first time their own families will have seen them perform in front of an audience."

The Ethiopian Government has given Sosina's project approval to be a part of Entoto Park, part of a cultural precinct in a stunning national park within easy access of the capital, Addis Ababa. She now urgently seeks your support to raise the funds needed to realise the vision for the project.

Mike Finch, Chair of the Circus Centre Advisory Committee, and leading international circus director and facilitator, has worked with Sosina since she was cast as a core ensemble performer with Australia's national circus, Circus Oz, while he was Artistic Director and co-CEO.

Finch says the Circus Center is a unique and powerful project. "Sosina is a visionary and respected leader who has spent her entire life building culture and community."

"Since Sosi returned to Ethiopia in 2013 she has already succeeded in supporting hundreds of young participants to stay in education, or to develop professional and international careers, but now she needs our support to establish proper facilities and ongoing programs" he said.

Sosina will launch the appeal for US$800,000 (AU$1.13 million), alongside one of her young artists, Wintana Gmeskel, as well as Mike Finch and other supporters, at 6pm on Tuesday, 6 October 2020 (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

