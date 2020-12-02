MOULIN ROUGE! Will Officially Come to Melbourne in August 2021

Moulin Rouge! has been given the go-ahead to open in Melbourne at the Regent Theatre in August 2021, Aussie Theatre reports.

The Australian production is to be produced by Australian company Global Creatures, who previously worked on the musical versions of King Kong, Strictly Ballroom and Muriel's Wedding.

The show will commence casting in Melbourne and Sydney from mid-January.

"The show relies on a variety of people of various shapes, colours, sizes, backgrounds, ages, talents and skills to reflect the very nature of Moulin Rouge," said Producer Carmen Pavlovic. "We've done everything to make the process inclusive. Honestly, nothing would thrill me more than to discover new talent."

Read more on Aussie Theatre.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...

Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway in July 2019. The Broadway cast includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

