Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lucy Best and Michele Da Costa Host Queer Comedy Variety Nights

Performances are 30 March - 1 April and 6 April - 8 April.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Lucy Best and Michele Da Costa Host Queer Comedy Variety Nights

Lucy Best (UK) and Michele da Costa (Brazil) established BiLife in 2022, in an effort to raise awareness of the bisexual lifestyle and its potential benefits to you, and your loved ones.

Thanks to the success of the BiLife campaign, Lucy and Michele are producing a series of Queer comedy variety nights as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2023. Bringing together a bunch of funny folk from the LGBTIQA+ community. That's it. They're all queer. There might be a token straight person, in the interests of inclusivity.

Join Lucy and Michele for a night of laughter at UBQ - Downstairs and enjoy some of the best established and up-and-coming comedy acts. You may experience sketch and stand-up comedy, along with some musical delights and definitely a lot of laughter.

BiLife Founders, Lucy and Michele will be joined each night by four guest comedians.

Whatever your preference, there's sure to be something for everyone. That's the BiLife Lifestyle guarantee.

Lucy Best is an Australian-based British comedian, writer, actor, comic and producer. She performs stand-up comedy, cabaret, music and theatre around Australia and internationally. Recent credits include Disgraceful (2023 Adelaide Fringe 2023) Loafaoke (2022 Melbourne Fringe) and Unbridled (2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival).

Lucy's work regularly includes her hilarious hot takes on themes of feminism, mental health, social justice, sex positivity and gender and sexual diversity.

Michele da Costa is a pasty Brazilian, comedian, digital designer, dancer, gamer and overall unfocused adult child, relocated to Melbourne via New Zealand in 2019, just in time to enjoy a new life in lockdown. Recent credits include 2022 RAW Comedy Victorian State Semifinals, Like a Virgo (2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 and 2022 Melbourne Fringe).

Michele loves dark humour, bad puns and blending political rants with dad jokes shamelessly.

Venue:
UBQ - Downstairs
108 Smith St.
Collingwood VIC 3066

Dates:
Thu 30 March - Sat 1 April: 10pm
Thu 6 April - Sat 8 April: 10pm




Review: & JULIET at The Regent Theatre Photo
Review: & JULIET at The Regent Theatre
What did our critic think of & JULIET at The Regent Theatre?
Frankie McNair Presents RELAX YOUR KNEES For MICF 2023 Photo
Frankie McNair Presents RELAX YOUR KNEES For MICF 2023
“Relax Your Knees” is a peek into the anxious brain of an aggressively optimistic dyslexic queer nightmare, who was raised by TV and is trying their best. No story, no thru-line (cowards), just Frankie McNair screaming her favourite jokes for 55 minutes and having too much fun in a grubby mix of stand-up, non sequitur sketch comedy and unbridled joy.
Cross Encounters presents: Melbournes First Physical Theatre Open Social Forum Photo
Cross Encounters presents: Melbourne's First Physical Theatre Open Social Forum
PTOSF is a project which is designed to integrate theatre elements into interactive activities and games to provide a fun experience. Participation would not only allow the participants to relax, enjoy the thrill of physical interactions and develop your theatre skills, but also meet new friends and expand their social circle naturally during the process. It is a unique social experience that combines physical theatre and socialisation.
Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival
After years of being known as 'that guy who does Chopper', Heath Franklin is stepping out from behind the moustache and sunnies and working on a new character - himself!

More Hot Stories For You


Frankie McNair Presents RELAX YOUR KNEES For MICF 2023Frankie McNair Presents RELAX YOUR KNEES For MICF 2023
March 10, 2023

“Relax Your Knees” is a peek into the anxious brain of an aggressively optimistic dyslexic queer nightmare, who was raised by TV and is trying their best. No story, no thru-line (cowards), just Frankie McNair screaming her favourite jokes for 55 minutes and having too much fun in a grubby mix of stand-up, non sequitur sketch comedy and unbridled joy.
Cross Encounters presents: Melbourne's First Physical Theatre Open Social ForumCross Encounters presents: Melbourne's First Physical Theatre Open Social Forum
March 10, 2023

PTOSF is a project which is designed to integrate theatre elements into interactive activities and games to provide a fun experience. Participation would not only allow the participants to relax, enjoy the thrill of physical interactions and develop your theatre skills, but also meet new friends and expand their social circle naturally during the process. It is a unique social experience that combines physical theatre and socialisation.
THE SABOTEUR Comes to The Butterfly ClubTHE SABOTEUR Comes to The Butterfly Club
March 9, 2023

Critically acclaimed theatre company Jetpack Theatre Collective (Pea Green Boat, Art Heist) is bringing The Saboteur, the award-winning improvisation comedy show, to The Butterfly Club in Melbourne 20-25 March.
Heath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy FestivalHeath Franklin Brings OUT OF CHARACTER to Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 7, 2023

After years of being known as 'that guy who does Chopper', Heath Franklin is stepping out from behind the moustache and sunnies and working on a new character - himself!
Ivan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy FestivalIvan Aristegueta is a CITIZEN at This Year's Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 7, 2023

Say 'Hola' to Australia's newest Aussie - Ivan Aristeguieta - this happy immigrant has just become one of us. 
share