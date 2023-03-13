Lucy Best and Michele Da Costa Host Queer Comedy Variety Nights

Lucy Best (UK) and Michele da Costa (Brazil) established BiLife in 2022, in an effort to raise awareness of the bisexual lifestyle and its potential benefits to you, and your loved ones.

Thanks to the success of the BiLife campaign, Lucy and Michele are producing a series of Queer comedy variety nights as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2023. Bringing together a bunch of funny folk from the LGBTIQA+ community. That's it. They're all queer. There might be a token straight person, in the interests of inclusivity.

Join Lucy and Michele for a night of laughter at UBQ - Downstairs and enjoy some of the best established and up-and-coming comedy acts. You may experience sketch and stand-up comedy, along with some musical delights and definitely a lot of laughter.

BiLife Founders, Lucy and Michele will be joined each night by four guest comedians.

Whatever your preference, there's sure to be something for everyone. That's the BiLife Lifestyle guarantee.

Lucy Best is an Australian-based British comedian, writer, actor, comic and producer. She performs stand-up comedy, cabaret, music and theatre around Australia and internationally. Recent credits include Disgraceful (2023 Adelaide Fringe 2023) Loafaoke (2022 Melbourne Fringe) and Unbridled (2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival).

Lucy's work regularly includes her hilarious hot takes on themes of feminism, mental health, social justice, sex positivity and gender and sexual diversity.

Michele da Costa is a pasty Brazilian, comedian, digital designer, dancer, gamer and overall unfocused adult child, relocated to Melbourne via New Zealand in 2019, just in time to enjoy a new life in lockdown. Recent credits include 2022 RAW Comedy Victorian State Semifinals, Like a Virgo (2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 and 2022 Melbourne Fringe).

Michele loves dark humour, bad puns and blending political rants with dad jokes shamelessly.

Venue:

UBQ - Downstairs

108 Smith St.

Collingwood VIC 3066



Dates:

Thu 30 March - Sat 1 April: 10pm

Thu 6 April - Sat 8 April: 10pm