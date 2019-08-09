Lineup Announced For The Sacred Heart Mission's Heart Of St Kilda Concert 2019

Sacred Heart Mission's Heart of St Kilda Concert is back again with another exciting line-up. This much loved and anticipated annual community event will be held as usual at the fabulous Palais Theatre on Wednesday, 23 October.

The Heart of St Kilda is a unique concert showcasing some of Australia's finest live music and comedy performers, who are generously donating their time in support of the Mission's Meals program.

For 12 years this exciting concert has been hosted and supported by wonderful master of ceremonies, Brian Nankervis; a crowd favourite and long-term supporter of the Mission.

This year's thrilling line-up features: Joe Camilleri, Dan Sultan, Rhonda Burchmore, The Chantoozies, Libbi Gorr, Rob Snarski, Steph Tisdell, Pierce Brothers, Kiki Courtidis, The Meltdown, Billy Miller, Rebecca Barnard and The Caravan Choir - with more acts to be announced.

The Heart of St Kilda Concert is an important event on the Mission's fundraising calendar. It provides a unique and exciting opportunity to engage with the community and to help raise much-needed funds in support of the Mission's Dining Hall and Meals Program, which serves up 400 free meals every day of the year to people experiencing homelessness and social isolation.

For over 35 years, Sacred Heart Mission's Dining Hall has been at the heart of the organisation. The Dining Hall connects those who are the most vulnerable in our community with a range of services which support them to live stable and fulfilling lives. The Mission serves over 160,000 meals each year via its Dining Hall in Grey Street, St Kilda. Proceeds from this year's concert will continue this inspirational work supporting people experiencing homelessness, social isolation and disadvantage in Melbourne.

TICKETS: Ticketmaster: 136 100 or www.ticketmaster.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You