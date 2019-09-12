LOBBY HERO Comes to Fortyfivedownstairs

When you can't trust the law, who can you trust? Four New Yorkers become tangled in a murder investigation when a lobby security guard clashes with his controlling manager, an idealistic rookie cop, and her volatile senior partner during a night of suspense, humour and compromised morality.



Around the Moon Productions are thrilled to announce their inaugural production of Lobby Hero by Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan, best known for his work on the films Gangs of New York (2002), You Can Count On Me (2000), Margaret (2011) and Manchester by the Sea (2016). Lonergan's writing showcases an aching compassion for humanity, and after being nominated for a Tony Award for 'Best Revival of a Play' for last years star studded Broadway season, Lobby Hero has affirmed its reputation as a contemporary classic.

"Lonergan writes characters that are layered and nuanced whilst also being hilarious and relatable," says Around the Moon Director Monique Fisher. "As a long-time fan of his works, I was drawn to this particular piece because of the way he cleverly uses suspense and wit to lure you into a very powerful political commentary on the moral compass of average working class people in relation to issues of sexism, racism and the justice system. The work is perhaps more pressing now than when it was originally written. To work with such a highly talented team of creatives on such a brilliant piece is a dream come true."

Director James Vinson - whose recent credits include working in the script departments of acclaimed series' Wentworth and Glitch, and several internationally recognised, award winning short films - leads a quartet of talented actors and a remarkable creative team. Charles Grounds plays Jeff, following his recent appearance in the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, the feature films Babyteeth and Downriver, and the series Camp. This will be Charles' first appearance onstage since his performance as Jack in Helicopter for the Melbourne Theatre Company.



Charles is joined by Victory Ndukwe as William, whose recent theatre credits include Mr Burns, The Flick and Festen, and Monique Fisher as Dawn, whose credits include the film The Turning;TV series' Dead Gorgeous, Neighbours, Mr and Mrs Murder and Thank God You're Here; and last years critically acclaimed production of Chemistry at the Alex Theatre.



Rounding out the cast is Ryan Murphy as Bill. Ryan's extensive credits include feature films The Unlit and Maybe Tomorrow (winner of Best Film Gold Coast Film Festival), and behind the scenes credits on In The Wake (Director, Producer, Script Supervisor), Rabbit (Producer) and Airgirl (Producer), all of which screened at Cannes, and Pillars (Director, Producer, Actor, Script Supervisor), selected as the opening night film at the 2017 St Kilda Film Festival. Most recently, Ryan played Lady Bracknell in Artefact Theatre Company's The Importance of Being Earnest to rave reviews. His other theatre credits include Summer and Smoke by Tennessee Williams.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You