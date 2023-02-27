Kids Tickets Are Free During MIDNIGHT Musical Kids' Week

Kids tickets are free during Kids' Week at MIDNIGHT, a major new musical set to open at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in June starring Lucy Durack, Verity Hunt-Ballard, Thomas McGuane, Matt Lee and more.

This is a major opportunity for those who might not otherwise be able to attend to experience the magic of live theatre and to get a special behind the scenes look at the making of a major new musical. Kids and teens aged 16 and under can attend a special performance of MIDNIGHT for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

During Kids Week, which starts on 11 July, all audiences are asked to arrive a little earlier for a special behind the scenes preview of what really happens to make a major musical come to life on stage.

In addition to this, seven lucky kids each night are selected via a ballot to join the cast and crew one hour prior to the show to rehearse a special musical presentation for the rest of the audience. This opportunity showcases many of the different roles on a major musical and is designed to introduce kids to the many career possibilities that exist within the theatre industry.

Producer Spencer McLaren said "Kids' Week is a brilliant opportunity for children, who might not otherwise be able to attend the theatre, to experience live theatre which we know really can be a life-changing experience. Kids' Week performances are not only extremely educational but a wonderful way for kids - and maybe even some parents! - to experience the magic of theatre for the first time."

Producer Craig Donnell said "Last time we staged Kids' Week in Melbourne, tickets sold out in 48 hours and over 3,000 young people attended their first ever musical performance. Kids' Week gives the audience the opportunity to meet the cast and crew, look behind the scenes and some even get to participate on stage and with the orchestra. It's a unique experience perfect for anybody who wants to learn more about theatre or introduce a child to the theatre for free".

MIDNIGHT premieres at the Comedy Theatre in June and is the real story of Cinderella. It features many of Australia's favourite musical theatre stars including Lucy Durack (Wicked, Legally Blonde, Shrek), Verity Hunt-Ballard (Mary Poppins, Sweet Charity), Thomas McGuane (Frozen, Jersey Boys), Matt Lee (Mary Poppins, Frozen) Raphael Wong (Phantom of the Opera) and Kristie Nguy.

With music/lyrics by John Foreman (Aussie Pops Orchestra, Carols By Candlelight) and Anthony Costanzo (Life's A Circus, Cross Roads) and featuring an exclusive song by Kate Miller-Heidke (Muriel's Wedding), MIDNIGHT is a magical romantic comedy that will delight audiences young and old.

Debuting just in time for the holiday season, this enchanting new tale features Ella, a feisty, funny and passionate young heroine who doesn't want or need a so-called Prince Charming. The Prince, enchanted by this alluring stranger, suddenly finds himself in uncharted territory and quickly learns that Ella is like no other. Can he prove his worth? Can she ignite his desire for change? Can all be achieved before the magical stroke of MIDNIGHT?

The creative team for this reimagined tale includes Direction/Book by Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots, The Divorce) and Pip Mushin (Resident: Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof) with Choreography by Kelly Aykers (So You Think You Can Dance, The Wizard of Oz, Barnum) rounding out this magical offering.

MIDNIGHT is produced by Spencer McLaren (Dive Club, Puffs the Play, Mother & Son), Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots,The Divorce, Strange Bedfellows) and Craig Donnell (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Grease - The Musical, The Sound of Music). Further casting announcements will be made in the coming weeks.