Judge Winston Macadamia-Smith Comes to Melbourne Fringe This Month

Enter the courtroom of Judge Winston Macadamia-Smith, one of the world's leading authorities on matters of a trivial nature. As a self-appointed judge of no legal standing whatsoever Winston will be inviting members of the public to bring the sort of disputes that would never see the inside of a real courtroom - faux pas,breaches of social etiquette, and broken promises between friends and lovers will all be played out in the dramatic surrounds of the Old Council Chambers. Judge Winston will hear the cases, ask his questions, and dispense a ruling! It's plaintiff versus defendant in a format you've already seen on television a bunch of times. For their efforts the winner will win $20, and the loser is obliged, through the power of public peer pressure, to go along with whatever judgement is handed down.

Who will win? Only Judge Winston knows the answer!

Kieran Bullock (IKEA WARS, Big Hoo-Haa Melbourne) steps back into the shoes of his favourite alter-ego

Winston Macadamia-Smith, first birthed over fifteen years ago as a pompous university lecturer, and a fulltime grumpy old man on a mission to enlighten the uninitiated on whatever topic he happens to stumble upon. He pops up in Kieran's comedic career at almost erratic intervals to unleash new wisdom on the world, and now he's back in his most ambitious venture ever - Judge, Jury, and hopefully not Executioner.

Dispensing the kind of searing social critiques that only he can deliver, Winston is back at his feisty and confrontational best. With Judge Judy being a childhood television staple, Kieran has always believed that the courtroom format was perfect for parody and comedy. Now, under Winston's direction, this dream turns into a reality. Each night, carefully selected members of the public bring their disputes to Winston for judgment. This show showcases the best of improvised comedy, and with Kieran's extensive experience in Melbourne's Big Hoo-Haa the audience is in capable hands. The risk factor of improvisation soars when non-improvisers get involved, and with genuine members of the public acting as plaintiffs and defendants, you can expect this show to be one of the most captivating and unpredictable comedy performances at this year's Melbourne Fringe.

VENUE: Festival Hub: Trades Hall – Old Council Chambers

DATES: October 18-22  (Wednesday to Sunday)

TIME: 8.45pm Wednesday to Saturday, 7.45pm Sunday

TICKETS: $26/23 full/concession




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Photos: First Look at A FRIENDSHIP OF LIFE AND DEATH at Melbourne Fringe Festival Photo
Photos: First Look at A FRIENDSHIP OF LIFE AND DEATH at Melbourne Fringe Festival

Check out photos from Cross Encounters's production of A Friendship of Life and Death, the first ever Chinese Opera physical theatre piece to be presented in Australia at Melbourne Fringe Festival here!

2
A FRIENDSHIP OF LIFE AND DEATH, The First Ever Chinese Opera Physical Theatre Piece To Be Photo
A FRIENDSHIP OF LIFE AND DEATH, The First Ever Chinese Opera Physical Theatre Piece To Be Presented In Australia

Cross Encounters will present A Friendship of Life and Death, the first ever Chinese Opera physical theatre piece to be presented in Australia at Melbourne Fringe Festival. Get all the details here!

3
AI, Imaginary Friends, and The Modern World Collide In THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX at Me Photo
AI, Imaginary Friends, and The Modern World Collide In THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX at Melbourne Fringe

The Astonishing Comet Boombox brings together AI, imaginary friends, and the modern world in a captivating show at Melbourne Fringe. Don't miss this playful cabaret with original songs, parodies, and comedic talents beginning on 17 October.

4
Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre Photo
Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre

Mamma Mia! The Musical returns to Melbourne, which marks the final stop of the show’s 2023 Australian tour.

