Judge Winston Macadamia-Smith Comes to Melbourne Fringe This Month

Enter the courtroom of Judge Winston Macadamia-Smith, one of the world's leading authorities on matters of a trivial nature. As a self-appointed judge of no legal standing whatsoever Winston will be inviting members of the public to bring the sort of disputes that would never see the inside of a real courtroom - faux pas,breaches of social etiquette, and broken promises between friends and lovers will all be played out in the dramatic surrounds of the Old Council Chambers. Judge Winston will hear the cases, ask his questions, and dispense a ruling! It's plaintiff versus defendant in a format you've already seen on television a bunch of times. For their efforts the winner will win $20, and the loser is obliged, through the power of public peer pressure, to go along with whatever judgement is handed down.

Who will win? Only Judge Winston knows the answer!

Kieran Bullock (IKEA WARS, Big Hoo-Haa Melbourne) steps back into the shoes of his favourite alter-ego

Winston Macadamia-Smith, first birthed over fifteen years ago as a pompous university lecturer, and a fulltime grumpy old man on a mission to enlighten the uninitiated on whatever topic he happens to stumble upon. He pops up in Kieran's comedic career at almost erratic intervals to unleash new wisdom on the world, and now he's back in his most ambitious venture ever - Judge, Jury, and hopefully not Executioner.

Dispensing the kind of searing social critiques that only he can deliver, Winston is back at his feisty and confrontational best. With Judge Judy being a childhood television staple, Kieran has always believed that the courtroom format was perfect for parody and comedy. Now, under Winston's direction, this dream turns into a reality. Each night, carefully selected members of the public bring their disputes to Winston for judgment. This show showcases the best of improvised comedy, and with Kieran's extensive experience in Melbourne's Big Hoo-Haa the audience is in capable hands. The risk factor of improvisation soars when non-improvisers get involved, and with genuine members of the public acting as plaintiffs and defendants, you can expect this show to be one of the most captivating and unpredictable comedy performances at this year's Melbourne Fringe.

VENUE: Festival Hub: Trades Hall – Old Council Chambers

DATES: October 18-22 (Wednesday to Sunday)

TIME: 8.45pm Wednesday to Saturday, 7.45pm Sunday

TICKETS: $26/23 full/concession