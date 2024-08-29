Jo Davies Steps Down As Artistic Director of Opera Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just nine months into her tenure and partway through her inaugural season as Opera Australia Artistic Director, acclaimed British director Jo Davies has left the post effective immediately.

"I have loved my time working with and for artists and audiences at Opera Australia, and I am thrilled with the critical success of the 2024 Sydney and Melbourne opera seasons," Davies said in a statement issued Friday.

According to a report in the South Coast Register, the departure comes after a long period of "differences of views and discussions."

Of her departure, the company said in a statement, "The agreed decision follows differences of opinion about how Opera Australia should successfully balance artistic innovation, audience development and commercial imperatives moving forward."

Opera Australia Chairman Rod Sims called the situation "obviously extremely unfortunate" and not acrimonious.

"We've got things we need to wrestle with, and we will, we'll overcome," said Sims.

According to the report, the movie comes during a period of financial strain, as the company has operated at a deficit for the past two seasons.

Opera Australia also expects to suffer losses at the box office of its current co-production of Sunset Boulevard starring Sarah Brightman following lukewarm reviews and the loss of its star to an injury during the Melbourne run.

The production is currently running at Sydney Opera House through November.

Read the full story at South Coast Register.

Comments